Live from the Southside expands coverage to west and east San Antonio

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Rooted in south San Antonio

Live from the Southside Magazine, a leading voice in community storytelling and cultural celebration, proudly announces its expanded coverage to include the west and east sides of San Antonio. As a publication dedicated to uplifting and connecting communities, this expansion reflects the magazine’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the city’s diverse heritage while fostering unity and positive change.

Since its founding in 2020, Live from the Southside has served as more than just a magazine—it has been a platform for voices that need to be heard, businesses that deserve recognition, and cultural traditions that should be preserved. As a proudly woman-owned publication, the magazine has built a strong foundation in south San Antonio. It is now broadening its reach to highlight the vibrant traditions, businesses and inspiring individuals of the west and east sides.

Why the west and east sides?

The west and east sides of San Antonio, neighboring communities of the South Side, are known for their deep-rooted history, thriving artistic scenes, and strong community-driven initiatives. This expansion allows Live from the Southside to share even more impactful stories that showcase resilience, growth, and cultural pride.

West San Antonio is recognized for its historical landmarks, strong Latino heritage, and growing economic opportunities. From iconic local eateries to talented artists shaping the city’s creative landscape, the magazine aims to spotlight the vibrancy of this side of town.

East San Antonio holds a rich African American history, a flourishing music and arts scene, and a strong tradition of community activism. The magazine hopes to elevate and honor the voices shaping this historic area by sharing the stories of local leaders, businesses and cultural events.

Empowering local voices and businesses

Through partnerships with KSAT 12 News, SA Live, and KLMO 98.9 FM, Live from the Southside ensures that the voices of these communities reach a wider audience. Whether through print, digital or radio platforms, the magazine is committed to amplifying stories that inspire, inform and uplift.

Looking ahead

Live from the Southside invites readers, contributors and community members to celebrate the unique stories that define San Antonio. With expanded coverage, the magazine will continue to feature neighborhood events, highlight local entrepreneurs, and dive into the history of these vibrant communities.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

