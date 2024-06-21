Libraries of south San Antonio and surrounding areas

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

South San Antonio and its surrounding areas are home to a vibrant library network that serves as vital community hubs for education, culture and connection. These libraries offer a wealth of resources and programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of their communities. Each location also lists many free summer activities for all ages. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key libraries in this region, each with its unique offerings and charm.

McCreless Branch Library : Located at 1023 Ada St., McCreless Branch Library is a cornerstone of southeast San Antonio, offering a wide range of books, digital resources and educational programs. Known for its friendly staff and engaging children’s activities, it’s a family favorite.

Pan American Library : Situated at 1122 West Pyron Ave., Pan American Library is a vibrant cultural and educational center. It offers diverse books and multimedia materials and hosts events like book clubs and computer classes, fostering community engagement.

Cortez Library : At 2803 Hunter Blvd., Cortez Library is a welcoming knowledge hub. It offers programs for all ages and emphasizes literacy and lifelong learning, making it an invaluable community resource.

Collins Garden Library : Located at 200 North Park Blvd., Collins Garden Library is a hub for learning and creativity. It offers a diverse collection of books, e-books, audiobooks, arts and crafts workshops, technology classes, and reading groups.

Schaefer Library : Located at 6322 US Hwy 87 E, Schaefer Library is a modern facility serving a diverse population. It features a robust digital collection, study rooms and innovative programming, including STEAM workshops and language courses.

Johnston Library : Located at 6307 Sun Valley Drive, Johnston Library provides comprehensive services, including a vast selection of books, multimedia resources and public computers. It also hosts community events like health workshops and educational seminars.

Mission Branch Library : Located at 3134 Roosevelt Ave. near the historic San Antonio Missions, Mission Branch Library offers traditional library services and cultural programming, highlighting the region’s history and culture.

Elmendorf Community Library : Located at 203 Bear St. in Elmendorf, this library serves the rural community with access to books, digital resources and educational programs, focusing on local families’ needs.

BiblioTech South: At 3505 Pleasanton Road, BiblioTech South is a digital library offering e-books, audiobooks and online resources. It also provides technology training and digital literacy programs, helping the community navigate the digital world.

The libraries in south San Antonio and the surrounding areas are more than just repositories of books; they are dynamic centers of learning, culture, and community. Each library, with its unique programs and services, contributes to the educational and cultural enrichment of the area. Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to read, access to digital resources, or engaging community events, the libraries in this region have something to offer everyone.

