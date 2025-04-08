8 mayoral candidates to take stage in debate by Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, San Antonio Report

SAN ANTONIO – The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and the San Antonio Report are set to host “The Final Round” mayoral debate on Tuesday.

The debate will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Carver Community Cultural Center and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available at that time, check back later.

The candidates participating in the debate include:

Beto Altamirano

John Courage, Councilman (D9)

Adriana Rocha Garcia, Councilwoman (D4)

Melissa Cabello Havrda, Councilwoman (D6)

Gina Ortiz Jones

Rolando Pablos

Manny Pelaez, Councilman (D8)

Clayton Perry

The candidates are expected to address key issues impacting the city, such as the proposed sports entertainment district known as Project Marvel, affordable housing, the Ready to Work Program, economic development, infrastructure, public safety and homelessness.

Andrea Drusch, the San Antonio Report’s government and politics reporter, will moderate the debate, which 600 people are expected to attend.

Angie Mock, publisher of the San Antonio Report; Jeff Webster, CEO of the Greater San Antonio Chamber; and Dr. George Williams, Jr., Chair of the Carver Development Board, will also be at the debate.

The debate is expected to end at 7:15 p.m.

