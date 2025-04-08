Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

8 mayoral candidates to take stage in debate by Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, San Antonio Report

Watch the debate live at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Vote 2025, San Antonio Mayor Race
Vote 2025 (Graham Media Group)

SAN ANTONIO – The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and the San Antonio Report are set to host “The Final Round” mayoral debate on Tuesday.

The debate will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Carver Community Cultural Center and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available at that time, check back later.

Recommended Videos

>> San Antonio mayor’s race: Meet the candidates interviewed in KSAT’s ‘3 Questions’ series

The candidates participating in the debate include:

  • Beto Altamirano
  • John Courage, Councilman (D9)
  • Adriana Rocha Garcia, Councilwoman (D4)
  • Melissa Cabello Havrda, Councilwoman (D6)
  • Gina Ortiz Jones
  • Rolando Pablos
  • Manny Pelaez, Councilman (D8)
  • Clayton Perry

The candidates are expected to address key issues impacting the city, such as the proposed sports entertainment district known as Project Marvel, affordable housing, the Ready to Work Program, economic development, infrastructure, public safety and homelessness.

Andrea Drusch, the San Antonio Report’s government and politics reporter, will moderate the debate, which 600 people are expected to attend.

Angie Mock, publisher of the San Antonio Report; Jeff Webster, CEO of the Greater San Antonio Chamber; and Dr. George Williams, Jr., Chair of the Carver Development Board, will also be at the debate.

The debate is expected to end at 7:15 p.m.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt headshot

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS