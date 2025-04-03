San Antonio mayor’s race: Meet the candidates interviewed in KSAT’s ‘3 Questions’ series

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s “3 Questions” series features interviews with mayoral candidates in the May 3, 2025, election.

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester invited all 27 candidates in the mayoral election to answer the same set of three questions:

Why are you running for mayor?

What’s the most important issue facing San Antonio?

Why are you uniquely qualified to be the next mayor of San Antonio?

Of those invited, the following 19 candidates agreed to be interviewed. Click their names to watch the full interviews:

If no one receives at least 50% of the vote in the May 3 election, the top two finishers will head to a June 7 runoff election.

All City Council seats are also on the ballot. Voters in municipalities other than San Antonio also have races to consider, as do voters in nine local school districts.

>> 🗳 FULL BALLOT: May 3 joint general, special, charter and bond election in Bexar County

Important dates in the May 3 joint general, special and bond election:

Jan. 1: First day to apply for a ballot by mail.

April 3: Last day to register to vote (postmarked).

April 22: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received).

April 22-April 29: Early voting period.

May 3: Election Day; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to check if you are registered to vote in the May 3 election.

Find more election coverage on KSAT.com/vote.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

More Vote 2025 coverage: