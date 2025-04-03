Skip to main content
Clear icon
94º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio mayor’s race: 3 questions with Christopher Reyes

27 candidates are running to be San Antonio’s next mayor

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Landon Lowe, Streaming Executive Producer

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Tags: Vote 2025, Elections, San Antonio, Politics, San Antonio Mayor Election

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: This interview is part of KSAT’s “3 Questions” series, featuring conversations with mayoral candidates in the May 3, 2025, election.

Christopher Reyes, a candidate in the 2025 San Antonio mayoral election, spoke with KSAT about his reasons for entering the race, the main issues he intends to focus on, and what makes him qualified for the position.

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester invited all 27 candidates in the mayoral election to answer the same set of three questions. Of those invited, 19 candidates agreed to be interviewed.

Watch Reyes’ full interview in the video player above.

Find more election coverage on KSAT.com/vote.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Steve Spriester headshot

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter

Bill Taylor headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS