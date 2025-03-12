🗳 FULL BALLOT: May 3 joint general, special, charter and bond election in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio voters are facing the most consequential election in recent history.

On May 3, San Antonio residents will vote for who they want to represent them on City Council and in the mayor’s seat — but those are far from the only seats up for grabs in Bexar County.

Voters in municipalities other than San Antonio also have races to consider, as do voters in nine local school districts.

>> DATES: 2025 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Bexar County

The voter registration deadline is April 3. Click here to check your voter registration status.

Early voting runs from April 22-29. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is April 22 (received, not postmarked).

See the full sample ballot:

Municipalities

San Antonio

For Mayor (Para Alcalde)

Rolando Pablos

Sonia Traut

Robert T. Melvin

Christopher Reyes

Jade McCullough

Brandon Gonzales

Tim Westley

Manny Pelaez

Bill Ruppel

Armando Dominguez

Adriana Rocha Garcia

Gina Ortiz Jones

Diana Flores Uriegas

Clayton Perry

John Courage

Chris Herring

James “Jae” Melvin

Andrew Fernandez Vicencio

G. Zambrano

Arturo Espinosa

April Guadarrama

Michael “Sam” Samaniego

Beto Altamirano

Robert Salinas

Melissa Cabello Havrda

Mauricio “Mau” Sanchez

Santos Alvarado

For Council, District 1 (Para Concejal, Distrito 1)

Julisa Medrano-Guerra

Matthew J. Gauna

Sukh Kaur

Ramiro Gonzales

Dominique “Domingo” Littwitz

Maureen Galindo

Susan Strawn

Anita Marie Kegley

Patty Gibbons

Arnulfo Ortiz

For Council, District 2 (Para Concejal, Distrito 2)

Sean Hanlin

Stephanie E. Powell

Carla-Joy Sisco

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

Bryant Livingston

Kizzie D. Thomas

Sonya Moore

Rose Requenez Hill

For Council, District 3 (Para Concejal, Distrito 3)

Kendra Wilkerson

Phyllis J. Viagran

Larry La Rose

Kenneth Thomas

For Council, District 4 (Para Concejal, Distrito 4)

Gregorio De La Paz

Ernest Arrellano

Johnathon Cruz

Jose “Pepe” Martinez

Edward Mungia

For Council, District 5 (Para Concejal, Distrito 5)

Pablo Arriaga III

Teri Castillo

Raymond Zavala

For Council, District 6 (Para Concejal, Distrito 6)

Vanessa Chavez

Kelly Ann Gonzalez

Ric Galvan

“San” Carlos Antonio Raymond

Chris Baecker

Bobby Herrera

Gerald Lopez

Lawson Alaniz-Picasso

For Council, District 7 (Para Concejal, Distrito 7)

Marina Alderete Gavito

Cynthia Lugo Alderete

Trinity Haddox

For Council, District 8 (Para Concejal, Distrito 8)

Sakib Shaikh

Cesario Garcia

Cindy Onyekwelu

Rodney “Rod” Kidd

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez

Paula McGee

For Council, District 9 (Para Concejal, Distrito 9)

Angi Taylor Aramburu

Emily Joy Garza

Daniel Mezza

Misty Spears

Celeste N. Tidwell

April Chang

Tristen Hoffman

For Council, District 10 (Para Concejal, Distrito 10)

Roy Anthony II

Marc Whyte

Clint W. Norton

Mark Duane O’Donnell

Eric Litaker

Alamo Heights - Special Election

City of Alamo Heights - Proposition A

“THE REAUTHORIZATION OF A LOCAL SALES AND USE TAX IN THE CITY OF ALAMO HEIGHTS AT THE RATE OF ONE-HALF OF ONE PERCENT TO CONTINUE PROVIDING REVENUE FOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF MUNICIPAL STREETS. THE TAX EXPIRES ON THE FOURTH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DATE OF THIS ELECTION UNLESS THE IMPOSITION OF THE TAX IS REAUTHORIZED.”

(Ciudad de Alamo Heights - Propuesta A)

(“LA REAUTORIZACIÓN DE UN IMPUESTO DE VENTAS LOCALES Y USO EN LA CIUDAD DE ALAMO HEIGHTS A RAZÓN DE LA MITAD DE UN POR CIENTO PARA CONTINUAR PROPORCIONANDO INGRESOS PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO Y REPARACIÓN DE LAS CALLES MUNICIPALES. EL IMPUESTO FINALIZA EL CUATRO ANIVERSARIO DE LA FECHA DE ESTA ELECCIÓN, SALVO LA IMPOSICIÓN DEL IMPUESTO ES REAUTORIZADA.”)

Alamo Heights - General Election

Unopposed Candidate Declared Elected (Sin Oposición Candidato Declarado Elegido)

For Mayor (Para Alcalde)

Al Honigblum

For Councilmember Place 1 (Para Miembro del Consejo Lugar 1)

Lawson Jessee

For Councilmember Place 2 (Para Miembro del Consejo Lugar 2)

Karl Baker

For Councilmember Place 5 (Para Miembro del Consejo Lugar 5)

Trey Jacobson

Balcones Heights - General Election

For Council, Place 3 (Para Concejal, Lugar 3)

Juan Manuel Lecea Jr

Jimmy Hernandez

For Council, Place 4 (Para Concejal, Lugar 4)

Mark Saenz

Tracy Ebersole

For Council, Place 5 (Para Concejal, Lugar 5)

Rudy Flores III

Molly Weaver

Balcones Heights - Special Election

City of Balcones Heights - Proposition A

“Repeal of the adoption of the state law applicable to police officers that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employee’s association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts, and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.”

(Ciudad de Balcones Heights - Proposición A)

(“Revocar de la adopción de la ley estatal aplicable a los agentes de policia que establece la negociación colectiva si una mayoria de los empleados afectados favorece la representación por una asociación de empleados, preserva la prohibición de huelgas y cierres patronales y establece sanciones para huelgas y cierres patronale.”)

Hill Country Village

For City Council, Place 1 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 1)

Patrick F. Schneider

Heather Holmes Chandler

For City Council, Place 3 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 3)

Bob Walker

Frank R. Rivas

For City Council, Place 5 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 5)

Allison Francis

Ian Thompson III

Hollywood Park

For City Council, Place 1 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 1)

Jim Rodriguez

Alan Sale

For City Council, Place 3 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 3)

Dale Randol

For City Council, Place 5 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad 5)

Glenna Pearce

Kirby

For Mayor (Para Alcalde)

Janeshia Grider

Christopher “Chris” Garza

For Council Member (Para Miembro del Concejo)

Sally J. Hitt

Joe Molina

Jonathan Todd

Maria D. Lozano

Susan Street

David Barboza

Jeffery L. Bass

Leon Valley

For Council, Place 1 (Para Concejo Municipal para la Posición 1)

Benny Martinez

Danielle Carriere Bolton

For Council, Place 3 (Para Concejo Municipal para la Posición 3)

Philip Campos

For Council, Place 5 (Para Concejo Municipal para la Posición 5)

Beth Mursch

Live Oak

For Council Members - Place 1 (Para Miembro del Concejo - Lugar 1)

Angela Green

For Council Members - Place 3 (Para Miembro del Concejo - Lugar 3)

Erin Peréz

Alexandra N. McPherson

For Council Members - Place 5 (Para Miembro del Concejo - Lugar 5)

Aaron Dahl

Olmos Park

For City Council, Place #1 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar #1)

Adam Harden

Chris Pal-Freeman

For City Council, Place #2 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar #2)

Juliana Decamps Dusek

For City Council, Place #3 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar #3)

Sharon Plant

Universal City

For City Council (Para Concejo Municipal)

Ashton Bulman

Christina Fitzpatrick

Bear Goolsby

Patrick Day

Von Ormy - General Election

For Mayor (Para Alcalde)

Amanda Alcozer

Art Martinez de Vara

For Commissioner, Place 1 (Para Comisionado, Lugar 1)

Sebastian (Sammy) Martinez

For Commissioner, Place 2 (Para Comisionado, Lugar 2)

Ramon Guzman Jr.

Von Ormy - Special Election

Proposition A

“The abolition of the ¼ of 1% sales and use tax to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets combined with the adoption of a local sales and use tax in The City of Von Ormy, Texas, at the rate of 2% (0.02) to continue providing revenue for the City’s general sales and use tax revenue fund.”

(Ciudad de Von Ormy - Proposición A)

(“La abolición del impuesto sobre las ventas y el uso del ¼ del 1% para continuar proporcionando ingresos para el mantenimiento y la reparación de las calles municipales, junto con la adopción de un impuesto local sobre las ventas y el uso en la Ciudad de Von Ormy, Texas, al tipo del 2% (0.02) para seguir proporcionando ingresos para el fondo general de ingresos por impuestos sobre las ventas y el uso de la Ciudad.”)

School Districts

Alamo Community College District

ALAMO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT - PROPOSITION A

“THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $987,000,000 (NINE HUNDRED EIGHTY SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS) OF ALAMO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS FOR THE PURPOSES OF DESIGNING, CONSTRUCTING, RENOVATING, IMPROVING, ACQUIRING, UPDATING, UPGRADING, AND EQUIPPING NEW AND EXISTING FACILITIES AND THE PURCHASE OF NECESSARY SITES FOR THESE FACILITIES IN THE ALAMO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, MADE UP OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE, SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE, PALO ALTO COLLEGE, NORTHWEST VISTA COLLEGE, AND NORTHEAST LAKEVIEW COLLEGE, AND THE LEVYING OF A TAX IN PAYMENT OF THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS.”

(PROPUESTA A DEL DISTRITO UNIVERSITARIO COMUNITARIO DE ALAMO)

(“LA EMISIÓN DE BONOS DE OBLIGACIÓN GENERAL DEL DISTRITO UNIVERSITARIO COMUNITARIO DE ALAMO, QUE NO EXCEDERÁ DE $987,000,000 (NOVECIENTOS OCHENTA Y SIETE MILLONES DE DÓLARES), CON EL FIN DE DISEÑAR, CONSTRUIR, RENOVAR, MEJORAR, ADQUIRIR, ACTUALIZAR, MODERNIZAR Y EQUIPAR INSTALACIONES NUEVAS Y EXISTENTES Y LA COMPRA DE LOS PREDIOS NECESARIOS PARA ESTAS INSTALACIONES EN EL DISTRITO UNIVERSITARIO COMUNITARIO DE ALAMO, COMPUESTO POR LA UNIVERSIDAD DE ST. PHILIP, LA UNIVERSIDAD DE SAN ANTONIO, LA UNIVERSIDAD DE PALO ALTO, LA UNIVERSIDAD DE NORTHWEST VISTA Y LA UNIVERSIDAD DE NORTHEAST LAKEVIEW, Y LA IMPOSICIÓN DE UN IMPUESTO PARA EL PAGO DEL CAPITAL Y LOS INTERESES DE LOS BONOS”.)

Alamo Heights Independent School District

For Trustee, Place 1 (Para Regente, Lugar 1)

David Hornberger

For Trustee, Place 2 (Para Regente, Lugar 2)

Karen Bryant

Tim Blazi

For Trustee, Place 4 (Para Regente, Lugar 4)

Hunter Kingman

Comal Independent School District

For Trustee, Single Member District 6 (Para Sindico Escolar Único del Distrito 6)

Amanda Jones

Giovianne Washington

For Trustee, Single Member District 7 (Para Sindico Escolar Único del Distrito 7)

Orlando OJ Dona

David Krawczynski

East Central Independent School District

EAST CENTRAL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT - PROPOSITION A

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $309,150,000 for school facilities, with priority given to a new high school and two new elementary schools, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”

(DISTRITO ESCOLAR INDEPENDIENTE DE EASTCENTRAL - PROPOSICIÓN A)

(“La emisión de bonos por un monto de $309,150,000 para instalaciones escolares, dando prioridad a una escuela secundaria nueva y a dos escuelas primarias nuevas, y la imposición de impuestos suficientes para pagar el capital y los intereses de los bonos. Este es un incremento del impuesto a la propiedad.”)

Harlandale Independent School District

For Trustee, District No. 2 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 2)

Erica Salazar

David Sosa

For Trustee, District No. 4 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 4)

David Abundis

Norma Cavazos

Judson Independent School District

For Trustee, Single Member District 2 (Para Miembro Fideicomisario de voto unico distrito 2)

Monique S. Robinson

Stephanie Jones

For Trustee, Single Member District 3 (Para Miembro Fideicomisario de voto unico distrito 3)

Christopher Anderson

Lesley Lee

For Trustee, Single Member District 4 (Para Miembro Fideicomisario de voto unico distrito 4)

Jose A. Macias Jr.

Bianca Hulsey

For Trustee, Single Member District 5 (Para Miembro Fideicomisario de voto unico distrito 5)

Arnoldo Salinas

Amanda Poteet

Medina Valley Independent School District

For Trustee, Single Member District #1 (Unexpired Term) (Para Fideicomisario del Distrito Unico #1 (Periodo Inconcluso))

Al Anaya

Benito Juarez

For Trustee, Single Member District #3 (Para Fideicomisario del Distrito Unico #3)

Toby Castillo Walters

Matt Castiglione

Northside Independent School District

For Trustee, District No. 2 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 2)

Sonia L. Jasso

Richard Delgado Jr.

Homer Guevara Jr.

Mary Olison

For Trustee, District No. 5 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 5)

Corinne Saldaña

Laura L. Zapata

For Trustee, District No. 6 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 6)

Nicolette M. Ardiente

Carol Harle

For Trustee, District No. 7 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 7)

Karen B. Freeman

Larissa Martinez

San Antonio Independent School District

For Trustee, Single-Member District 1 (Para Regente, Distrito de un Solo Miembro 1)

Sarah L. Sorensen

Mike Villarreal

For Trustee, Single-Member District 3 (Para Regente, Distrito de un Solo Miembro 3)

Leticia Ozuna

Jacob Aaron Ramos

Bexar County Emergency Service District 1

BEXAR COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT NO. 1 - PROPOSITION A (Distrito Número 1 de Servicios de Emergencia del Condado de Bexar - PROPOSICIÓN A)

ADOPTION OF A LOCAL SALES AND USE TAX

“The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.”

(La adopción de un impuesto local de ventas y uso)

(“La adopción de un impuesto local de ventas y uso en el Distrito Numero 1 de los Servicios de Emergencia del Condado de Bexar a una tasa que no exceda el uno y medio por ciento en cualquier ubicación en el distrito.”)