🗳 FULL BALLOT: May 3 joint general, special, charter and bond election in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio voters are facing the most consequential election in recent history.
On May 3, San Antonio residents will vote for who they want to represent them on City Council and in the mayor’s seat — but those are far from the only seats up for grabs in Bexar County.
Voters in municipalities other than San Antonio also have races to consider, as do voters in nine local school districts.
>> DATES: 2025 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Bexar County
The voter registration deadline is April 3. Click here to check your voter registration status.
Early voting runs from April 22-29. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is April 22 (received, not postmarked).
See the full sample ballot:
Municipalities
San Antonio
For Mayor (Para Alcalde)
- Rolando Pablos
- Sonia Traut
- Robert T. Melvin
- Christopher Reyes
- Jade McCullough
- Brandon Gonzales
- Tim Westley
- Manny Pelaez
- Bill Ruppel
- Armando Dominguez
- Adriana Rocha Garcia
- Gina Ortiz Jones
- Diana Flores Uriegas
- Clayton Perry
- John Courage
- Chris Herring
- James “Jae” Melvin
- Andrew Fernandez Vicencio
- G. Zambrano
- Arturo Espinosa
- April Guadarrama
- Michael “Sam” Samaniego
- Beto Altamirano
- Robert Salinas
- Melissa Cabello Havrda
- Mauricio “Mau” Sanchez
- Santos Alvarado
For Council, District 1 (Para Concejal, Distrito 1)
- Julisa Medrano-Guerra
- Matthew J. Gauna
- Sukh Kaur
- Ramiro Gonzales
- Dominique “Domingo” Littwitz
- Maureen Galindo
- Susan Strawn
- Anita Marie Kegley
- Patty Gibbons
- Arnulfo Ortiz
For Council, District 2 (Para Concejal, Distrito 2)
- Sean Hanlin
- Stephanie E. Powell
- Carla-Joy Sisco
- Jalen McKee-Rodriguez
- Bryant Livingston
- Kizzie D. Thomas
- Sonya Moore
- Rose Requenez Hill
For Council, District 3 (Para Concejal, Distrito 3)
- Kendra Wilkerson
- Phyllis J. Viagran
- Larry La Rose
- Kenneth Thomas
For Council, District 4 (Para Concejal, Distrito 4)
- Gregorio De La Paz
- Ernest Arrellano
- Johnathon Cruz
- Jose “Pepe” Martinez
- Edward Mungia
For Council, District 5 (Para Concejal, Distrito 5)
- Pablo Arriaga III
- Teri Castillo
- Raymond Zavala
For Council, District 6 (Para Concejal, Distrito 6)
- Vanessa Chavez
- Kelly Ann Gonzalez
- Ric Galvan
- “San” Carlos Antonio Raymond
- Chris Baecker
- Bobby Herrera
- Gerald Lopez
- Lawson Alaniz-Picasso
For Council, District 7 (Para Concejal, Distrito 7)
- Marina Alderete Gavito
- Cynthia Lugo Alderete
- Trinity Haddox
For Council, District 8 (Para Concejal, Distrito 8)
- Sakib Shaikh
- Cesario Garcia
- Cindy Onyekwelu
- Rodney “Rod” Kidd
- Ivalis Meza Gonzalez
- Paula McGee
For Council, District 9 (Para Concejal, Distrito 9)
- Angi Taylor Aramburu
- Emily Joy Garza
- Daniel Mezza
- Misty Spears
- Celeste N. Tidwell
- April Chang
- Tristen Hoffman
For Council, District 10 (Para Concejal, Distrito 10)
- Roy Anthony II
- Marc Whyte
- Clint W. Norton
- Mark Duane O’Donnell
- Eric Litaker
Alamo Heights - Special Election
City of Alamo Heights - Proposition A
“THE REAUTHORIZATION OF A LOCAL SALES AND USE TAX IN THE CITY OF ALAMO HEIGHTS AT THE RATE OF ONE-HALF OF ONE PERCENT TO CONTINUE PROVIDING REVENUE FOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF MUNICIPAL STREETS. THE TAX EXPIRES ON THE FOURTH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DATE OF THIS ELECTION UNLESS THE IMPOSITION OF THE TAX IS REAUTHORIZED.”
(Ciudad de Alamo Heights - Propuesta A)
(“LA REAUTORIZACIÓN DE UN IMPUESTO DE VENTAS LOCALES Y USO EN LA CIUDAD DE ALAMO HEIGHTS A RAZÓN DE LA MITAD DE UN POR CIENTO PARA CONTINUAR PROPORCIONANDO INGRESOS PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO Y REPARACIÓN DE LAS CALLES MUNICIPALES. EL IMPUESTO FINALIZA EL CUATRO ANIVERSARIO DE LA FECHA DE ESTA ELECCIÓN, SALVO LA IMPOSICIÓN DEL IMPUESTO ES REAUTORIZADA.”)
Alamo Heights - General Election
Unopposed Candidate Declared Elected (Sin Oposición Candidato Declarado Elegido)
For Mayor (Para Alcalde)
- Al Honigblum
For Councilmember Place 1 (Para Miembro del Consejo Lugar 1)
- Lawson Jessee
For Councilmember Place 2 (Para Miembro del Consejo Lugar 2)
- Karl Baker
For Councilmember Place 5 (Para Miembro del Consejo Lugar 5)
- Trey Jacobson
Balcones Heights - General Election
For Council, Place 3 (Para Concejal, Lugar 3)
- Juan Manuel Lecea Jr
- Jimmy Hernandez
For Council, Place 4 (Para Concejal, Lugar 4)
- Mark Saenz
- Tracy Ebersole
For Council, Place 5 (Para Concejal, Lugar 5)
- Rudy Flores III
- Molly Weaver
Balcones Heights - Special Election
City of Balcones Heights - Proposition A
“Repeal of the adoption of the state law applicable to police officers that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employee’s association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts, and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.”
(Ciudad de Balcones Heights - Proposición A)
(“Revocar de la adopción de la ley estatal aplicable a los agentes de policia que establece la negociación colectiva si una mayoria de los empleados afectados favorece la representación por una asociación de empleados, preserva la prohibición de huelgas y cierres patronales y establece sanciones para huelgas y cierres patronale.”)
Hill Country Village
For City Council, Place 1 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 1)
- Patrick F. Schneider
- Heather Holmes Chandler
For City Council, Place 3 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 3)
- Bob Walker
- Frank R. Rivas
For City Council, Place 5 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 5)
- Allison Francis
- Ian Thompson III
Hollywood Park
For City Council, Place 1 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 1)
- Jim Rodriguez
- Alan Sale
For City Council, Place 3 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar 3)
- Dale Randol
For City Council, Place 5 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad 5)
- Glenna Pearce
Kirby
For Mayor (Para Alcalde)
- Janeshia Grider
- Christopher “Chris” Garza
For Council Member (Para Miembro del Concejo)
- Sally J. Hitt
- Joe Molina
- Jonathan Todd
- Maria D. Lozano
- Susan Street
- David Barboza
- Jeffery L. Bass
Leon Valley
For Council, Place 1 (Para Concejo Municipal para la Posición 1)
- Benny Martinez
- Danielle Carriere Bolton
For Council, Place 3 (Para Concejo Municipal para la Posición 3)
- Philip Campos
For Council, Place 5 (Para Concejo Municipal para la Posición 5)
- Beth Mursch
Live Oak
For Council Members - Place 1 (Para Miembro del Concejo - Lugar 1)
- Angela Green
For Council Members - Place 3 (Para Miembro del Concejo - Lugar 3)
- Erin Peréz
- Alexandra N. McPherson
For Council Members - Place 5 (Para Miembro del Concejo - Lugar 5)
- Aaron Dahl
Olmos Park
For City Council, Place #1 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar #1)
- Adam Harden
- Chris Pal-Freeman
For City Council, Place #2 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar #2)
- Juliana Decamps Dusek
For City Council, Place #3 (Para Concejo de la Ciudad, Lugar #3)
- Sharon Plant
Universal City
For City Council (Para Concejo Municipal)
- Ashton Bulman
- Christina Fitzpatrick
- Bear Goolsby
- Patrick Day
Von Ormy - General Election
For Mayor (Para Alcalde)
- Amanda Alcozer
- Art Martinez de Vara
For Commissioner, Place 1 (Para Comisionado, Lugar 1)
- Sebastian (Sammy) Martinez
For Commissioner, Place 2 (Para Comisionado, Lugar 2)
- Ramon Guzman Jr.
Von Ormy - Special Election
Proposition A
“The abolition of the ¼ of 1% sales and use tax to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets combined with the adoption of a local sales and use tax in The City of Von Ormy, Texas, at the rate of 2% (0.02) to continue providing revenue for the City’s general sales and use tax revenue fund.”
(Ciudad de Von Ormy - Proposición A)
(“La abolición del impuesto sobre las ventas y el uso del ¼ del 1% para continuar proporcionando ingresos para el mantenimiento y la reparación de las calles municipales, junto con la adopción de un impuesto local sobre las ventas y el uso en la Ciudad de Von Ormy, Texas, al tipo del 2% (0.02) para seguir proporcionando ingresos para el fondo general de ingresos por impuestos sobre las ventas y el uso de la Ciudad.”)
School Districts
Alamo Community College District
ALAMO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT - PROPOSITION A
“THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $987,000,000 (NINE HUNDRED EIGHTY SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS) OF ALAMO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS FOR THE PURPOSES OF DESIGNING, CONSTRUCTING, RENOVATING, IMPROVING, ACQUIRING, UPDATING, UPGRADING, AND EQUIPPING NEW AND EXISTING FACILITIES AND THE PURCHASE OF NECESSARY SITES FOR THESE FACILITIES IN THE ALAMO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, MADE UP OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE, SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE, PALO ALTO COLLEGE, NORTHWEST VISTA COLLEGE, AND NORTHEAST LAKEVIEW COLLEGE, AND THE LEVYING OF A TAX IN PAYMENT OF THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS.”
(PROPUESTA A DEL DISTRITO UNIVERSITARIO COMUNITARIO DE ALAMO)
(“LA EMISIÓN DE BONOS DE OBLIGACIÓN GENERAL DEL DISTRITO UNIVERSITARIO COMUNITARIO DE ALAMO, QUE NO EXCEDERÁ DE $987,000,000 (NOVECIENTOS OCHENTA Y SIETE MILLONES DE DÓLARES), CON EL FIN DE DISEÑAR, CONSTRUIR, RENOVAR, MEJORAR, ADQUIRIR, ACTUALIZAR, MODERNIZAR Y EQUIPAR INSTALACIONES NUEVAS Y EXISTENTES Y LA COMPRA DE LOS PREDIOS NECESARIOS PARA ESTAS INSTALACIONES EN EL DISTRITO UNIVERSITARIO COMUNITARIO DE ALAMO, COMPUESTO POR LA UNIVERSIDAD DE ST. PHILIP, LA UNIVERSIDAD DE SAN ANTONIO, LA UNIVERSIDAD DE PALO ALTO, LA UNIVERSIDAD DE NORTHWEST VISTA Y LA UNIVERSIDAD DE NORTHEAST LAKEVIEW, Y LA IMPOSICIÓN DE UN IMPUESTO PARA EL PAGO DEL CAPITAL Y LOS INTERESES DE LOS BONOS”.)
Alamo Heights Independent School District
For Trustee, Place 1 (Para Regente, Lugar 1)
- David Hornberger
For Trustee, Place 2 (Para Regente, Lugar 2)
- Karen Bryant
- Tim Blazi
For Trustee, Place 4 (Para Regente, Lugar 4)
- Hunter Kingman
Comal Independent School District
For Trustee, Single Member District 6 (Para Sindico Escolar Único del Distrito 6)
- Amanda Jones
- Giovianne Washington
For Trustee, Single Member District 7 (Para Sindico Escolar Único del Distrito 7)
- Orlando OJ Dona
- David Krawczynski
East Central Independent School District
EAST CENTRAL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT - PROPOSITION A
“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $309,150,000 for school facilities, with priority given to a new high school and two new elementary schools, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”
(DISTRITO ESCOLAR INDEPENDIENTE DE EASTCENTRAL - PROPOSICIÓN A)
(“La emisión de bonos por un monto de $309,150,000 para instalaciones escolares, dando prioridad a una escuela secundaria nueva y a dos escuelas primarias nuevas, y la imposición de impuestos suficientes para pagar el capital y los intereses de los bonos. Este es un incremento del impuesto a la propiedad.”)
Harlandale Independent School District
For Trustee, District No. 2 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 2)
- Erica Salazar
- David Sosa
For Trustee, District No. 4 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 4)
- David Abundis
- Norma Cavazos
Judson Independent School District
For Trustee, Single Member District 2 (Para Miembro Fideicomisario de voto unico distrito 2)
- Monique S. Robinson
- Stephanie Jones
For Trustee, Single Member District 3 (Para Miembro Fideicomisario de voto unico distrito 3)
- Christopher Anderson
- Lesley Lee
For Trustee, Single Member District 4 (Para Miembro Fideicomisario de voto unico distrito 4)
- Jose A. Macias Jr.
- Bianca Hulsey
For Trustee, Single Member District 5 (Para Miembro Fideicomisario de voto unico distrito 5)
- Arnoldo Salinas
- Amanda Poteet
Medina Valley Independent School District
For Trustee, Single Member District #1 (Unexpired Term) (Para Fideicomisario del Distrito Unico #1 (Periodo Inconcluso))
- Al Anaya
- Benito Juarez
For Trustee, Single Member District #3 (Para Fideicomisario del Distrito Unico #3)
- Toby Castillo Walters
- Matt Castiglione
Northside Independent School District
For Trustee, District No. 2 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 2)
- Sonia L. Jasso
- Richard Delgado Jr.
- Homer Guevara Jr.
- Mary Olison
For Trustee, District No. 5 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 5)
- Corinne Saldaña
- Laura L. Zapata
For Trustee, District No. 6 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 6)
- Nicolette M. Ardiente
- Carol Harle
For Trustee, District No. 7 (Para Regente, Distrito Núm. 7)
- Karen B. Freeman
- Larissa Martinez
San Antonio Independent School District
For Trustee, Single-Member District 1 (Para Regente, Distrito de un Solo Miembro 1)
- Sarah L. Sorensen
- Mike Villarreal
For Trustee, Single-Member District 3 (Para Regente, Distrito de un Solo Miembro 3)
- Leticia Ozuna
- Jacob Aaron Ramos
Bexar County Emergency Service District 1
BEXAR COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT NO. 1 - PROPOSITION A (Distrito Número 1 de Servicios de Emergencia del Condado de Bexar - PROPOSICIÓN A)
ADOPTION OF A LOCAL SALES AND USE TAX
“The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.”
(La adopción de un impuesto local de ventas y uso)
(“La adopción de un impuesto local de ventas y uso en el Distrito Numero 1 de los Servicios de Emergencia del Condado de Bexar a una tasa que no exceda el uno y medio por ciento en cualquier ubicación en el distrito.”)