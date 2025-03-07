DATES: 2025 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is preparing for a monumental election.
On May 3, residents will cast a ballot for a new mayor and each city council seat.
The mayor’s race alone includes 27 candidates. If no one receives at least 50% of the vote in the May 3 election, the top two finishers will head to a June 7 runoff election.
Here’s what you need to know about important voting dates in 2025:
Important dates in the May 3 joint general, special and bond election:
- Jan. 1: First day to apply for a ballot by mail.
- April 3: Last day to register to vote (postmarked).
- April 22: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received).
- April 22-April 29: Early voting period.
- May 3: Election Day; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Important dates in the June 7 runoff election:
- May 8: Last day to register to vote (postmarked).
- May 27: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received).
- May 27-June 3: Early voting period.
- June 7: Election Day; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here to check if you are registered to vote in the May 3 election. Click here for more information on how to register to vote.