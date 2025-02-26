Who’s running for San Antonio City Council in the May 2025 election?

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is preparing for a change in leadership across each council district with the May 3 election approaching.

All council seats are open for election, with the terms of the current councilmembers ending on May 31.

Four San Antonio city council districts are guaranteed to have new representatives: Districts 4, 6, 8 and 9.

General election day is Saturday, May 3, during the final weekend of Fiesta. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the votes in tightly contested races, a runoff will be held on June 7 between the top two contenders.

The winners of the May 2025 election will serve four years in office.

Here’s a list of candidates vying for a seat on City Council:

District 1

Sukh Kaur (Incumbent): Kaur is running for reelection for District 1. She was elected to represent District 1 on June 10, 2023.

Candidates for District 1:

District 2

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (Incumbent): McKee-Rodriguez was elected to serve District 2 on June 5, 2021.

Candidates for District 2:

District 3

Phyllis J. Viagran (Incumbent): Viagran was elected to serve District 3 on June 15, 2021. She earned a bachelor’s degree in bicultural studies from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She’s originally from the South Side.

Candidates for District 3:

Larry La Rose : La Rose is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended John Jay High School.

Kenneth Thomas : Thomas works as a production associate. He’s lived in District 3 for eight years.

Kendra Wilkerson : Wilkerson earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Her career experience includes working as an educator.

District 4

Adriana Rocha Garcia (Incumbent): Garcia is from the Southwest Side of San Antonio and is a District 4 councilwoman. Her assignments include economic and workforce development, governance and community health.

Candidates for District 4:

Ernesto Arrellano : Arrellano is a U.S. Air Force veteran who works as a business analyst.

Johnathon Cruz : Cruz was born and raised in District 4, according to his campaign page on Facebook. He hopes to improve local infrastructure, increase community engagement, reduce crime, and support small businesses.

Gregorio De La Paz : De La Paz’s occupation is construction management.

Jose “Pepe Martinez : Martinez was born and raised on the Southwest Side of San Antonio. His mission for District 4 is to generate more economic-related opportunities, increase public safety and promote community outreach, his campaign says.

Edward Mungia : Mungia was formerly a member of the South San Independent School District. He wants to create more accessible city services, advance infrastructure projects and improve neighborhoods, his campaign says.

District 5

Teri Castillo (Incumbent): Castillo earned a master’s degree in history focusing on urban policy from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She was elected to serve District 5 in 2021.

Candidates for District 5:

Pablo Arriaga III : Arriaga III is a candidate who works for the San Antonio Police Department.

Raymond Zavala : Zavala is retired. In the past, he’s been a candidate in San Antonio mayor and city council races.

District 6

District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda was elected on June 8, 2019. Now, she is stepping down from her role to run for mayor.

District 6 candidates:

District 7

Marina Alderete Gavito (Incumbent): Gavito is running for re-election as District 7 councilwoman. She was elected for her position in June 2023, her first time running for elected office.

District 7 candidates include:

District 8

Councilman Manny Pelaez was elected for his position in June 2017. Now, Pelaez has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the mayoral race.

District 8 candidates:

District 9

Councilman John Courage, who was the first to enter and then drop out of the San Antonio mayoral race, has reversed course and re-entered as the final candidate. He became the 27th candidate vying to win the first mayor’s race without an incumbent since 2009.

District 9 candidates:

District 10

Councilman Mark Whyte, an incumbent, was elected to his position in June 2023 and is seeking re-election. He was formally charged with driving while intoxicated in July 2024, more than six months after his initial arrest on Dec. 29, 2023.

District 10 candidates:

