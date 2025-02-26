Who’s running for San Antonio City Council in the May 2025 election?

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is preparing for a change in leadership across each council district with the May 3 election approaching.
All council seats are open for election, with the terms of the current councilmembers ending on May 31.
Recommended Videos
Four San Antonio city council districts are guaranteed to have new representatives: Districts 4, 6, 8 and 9.
>> The San Antonio mayor and council races are set. Could the ballot order sway the outcome of a packed race?
Click here to see which district you’re in.
General election day is Saturday, May 3, during the final weekend of Fiesta. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the votes in tightly contested races, a runoff will be held on June 7 between the top two contenders.
The winners of the May 2025 election will serve four years in office.
Here’s a list of candidates vying for a seat on City Council:
District 1
Sukh Kaur (Incumbent): Kaur is running for reelection for District 1. She was elected to represent District 1 on June 10, 2023.
Candidates for District 1:
- Maureen Galindo: Galindo declared her candidacy to represent District 1 on the City Council.
- Matthew J. Gauna: Gauna is from San Antonio. He formerly ran in the 2021 general election for City Council District 1.
- Patty Gibbons: Gibbons graduated from Woodridge High School in Northampton, Ohio. She’s worked as CEO of Gibbons Surveying & Mapping for over 20 years.
- Ramiro Gonzales: Gonzales has served as the CEO of Mission Affordable Consulting, LLC. He has also previously worked for the City of San Antonio for multiple years.
- Anita Marie Kegley: Kegley graduated after studying at Sinclair Community College and the University of Texas in San Antonio. She owned a commercial construction business in San Antonio.
- Dominque “Domingo” Littwitz: Littwitz declared his candidacy for City Council District 1.
- Julisa Medrano-Guerra: Medrano-Guerra’s mission for District 1 is to follow up on city compliance complaints, support public safety reaction and develop solutions, according to a news release.
- Arnulfo Ortiz: Ortiz is an attorney from San Antonio.
- Susan Strawn: Strawn has declared candidacy for the general election.
District 2
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (Incumbent): McKee-Rodriguez was elected to serve District 2 on June 5, 2021.
Candidates for District 2:
- Sean Hanlin: Hanlin is a self-employed candidate running for election in the City Council to represent District 2.
- Rose Requenez Hill: Hill has 35 years of experience as a community civic leader and organizer, according to her campaign’s Facebook page.
- Bryant Livingston: Livington’s mission for District 2 is to improve quality of life, promote public safety and restore community values, according to his campaign.
- Sonya Moore: Moore declared candidacy for the general election scheduled on May 3.
- Stephanie E. Powell: Powell is an Air Force civilian employee.
- Carla-Joy Sisco: Sisco has a bachelor’s degree in finance and a degree in Spanish literature. She developed programs for students, domestic abuse survivors and incarcerated youths.
- Kizzie D. Thomas: Thomas was born and raised in District 2. Her campaign page says she’s an educator who advocates for transformative change.
District 3
Phyllis J. Viagran (Incumbent): Viagran was elected to serve District 3 on June 15, 2021. She earned a bachelor’s degree in bicultural studies from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She’s originally from the South Side.
Candidates for District 3:
- Larry La Rose: La Rose is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended John Jay High School.
- Kenneth Thomas: Thomas works as a production associate. He’s lived in District 3 for eight years.
- Kendra Wilkerson: Wilkerson earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Her career experience includes working as an educator.
District 4
Adriana Rocha Garcia (Incumbent): Garcia is from the Southwest Side of San Antonio and is a District 4 councilwoman. Her assignments include economic and workforce development, governance and community health.
Candidates for District 4:
- Ernesto Arrellano: Arrellano is a U.S. Air Force veteran who works as a business analyst.
- Johnathon Cruz: Cruz was born and raised in District 4, according to his campaign page on Facebook. He hopes to improve local infrastructure, increase community engagement, reduce crime, and support small businesses.
- Gregorio De La Paz: De La Paz’s occupation is construction management.
- Jose “Pepe Martinez: Martinez was born and raised on the Southwest Side of San Antonio. His mission for District 4 is to generate more economic-related opportunities, increase public safety and promote community outreach, his campaign says.
- Edward Mungia: Mungia was formerly a member of the South San Independent School District. He wants to create more accessible city services, advance infrastructure projects and improve neighborhoods, his campaign says.
District 5
Teri Castillo (Incumbent): Castillo earned a master’s degree in history focusing on urban policy from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She was elected to serve District 5 in 2021.
Candidates for District 5:
- Pablo Arriaga III: Arriaga III is a candidate who works for the San Antonio Police Department.
- Raymond Zavala: Zavala is retired. In the past, he’s been a candidate in San Antonio mayor and city council races.
District 6
District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda was elected on June 8, 2019. Now, she is stepping down from her role to run for mayor.
District 6 candidates:
- Lawson Alaniz-Picasso previously worked for San Antonio City Council District 1. She ran in the Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner race in 2024.
- Chris Baecker, a native of Victoria, Texas, is a teacher at BASIS Middle School. According to Baecker’s website, he also guides students in understanding how the market works, among other topics, at Northwest Vista College.
- Vanessa Chavez is currently a regional enrollment manager for IDEA Public Schools. She served as a district director for District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval.
- Ric Galvan is the policy associate for District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo.
- Kelly Ann Gonzalez is a labor organizer and a John Jay alumna, according to her website.
- Bobby Herrera is running to reclaim the District 6 seat he held in the 1990s when he had a troubled tenure on the City Council.
- Gerald Lopez currently serves as one of the Alamo Colleges Board of Trustees. He is a former Northside Independent School District board member.
- “San” Carlos Antonio Raymond is a current realtor and a U.S. Army veteran.
District 7
Marina Alderete Gavito (Incumbent): Gavito is running for re-election as District 7 councilwoman. She was elected for her position in June 2023, her first time running for elected office.
District 7 candidates include:
- Cynthia Lugo Alderete is self-employed.
- Trinity Haddox advocates for a “stronger, safer and more affordable San Antonio,” according to his Facebook campaign page.
District 8
Councilman Manny Pelaez was elected for his position in June 2017. Now, Pelaez has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the mayoral race.
District 8 candidates:
- Cesario Garcia has previously run for City Council in the past. According to Garcia’s website, he is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas Tech University.
- Ivalis Meza Gonzalez is a former chief of staff for Mayor Ron Nirenberg. The San Antonio native also ran unsuccessfully against District Court Judge Peter Sakai in the 2022 Bexar County Judge Democratic primary.
- Rodney “Rod” Kidd is a political and media consultant, according to his Facebook page.
- Paula McGee is a practicing attorney. According to her website, she has served on the San Antonio Zoning Commission, the Ethics Review Board, and the Alamo Colleges Foundation board.
- Cindy Onyekwelu is a small business owner, her website states. She is currently a tech set-up volunteer at South by Southwest Conference Tech Support.
- Sakib Shaikh previously served as the director of constituent services for District 8, according to his website. Shaikh owns a family-run business and works as a realtor.
District 9
Councilman John Courage, who was the first to enter and then drop out of the San Antonio mayoral race, has reversed course and re-entered as the final candidate. He became the 27th candidate vying to win the first mayor’s race without an incumbent since 2009.
District 9 candidates:
- Angi Taylor Aramburu partnered with the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department to offer free fitness classes. Aramburu has been on the Mayor’s Fitness Council for eight years and currently holds the position of communications co-chair.
- April Chang created the Mitchell Chang Foundation after her 3-year-old son, Mitchell Chang, drowned at his swim school in 2018.
- Emily Joy Garza owns a small business, Dollistic, located in Stone Oak.
- Tristen Hoffman is a student who advocates bringing budgetary responsibility to the budget to tax dollars feed, according to his Instagram campaign.
- Daniel Mezza is an entrepreneur who founded Puro Nitro Coffee in 2017.
- Misty Spears is a director of constituent services for Moody’s precinct. Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody publicly endorsed Spears and is actively participating in her campaign.
- Celeste N. Tidwell previously ran for the District 10 council member position.
District 10
Councilman Mark Whyte, an incumbent, was elected to his position in June 2023 and is seeking re-election. He was formally charged with driving while intoxicated in July 2024, more than six months after his initial arrest on Dec. 29, 2023.
District 10 candidates:
- Roy Anthony II has experience as a business owner and community advocate, according to his website.
- Eric Litaker has held several hospitality roles, including a chef position across restaurants in San Antonio.
- Clint W. Norton is retired.
- Mark Duane O’Donnell is a lifelong San Antonio resident and a retired AT&T mobility professional. His campaign page states he is committed to public safety, veterans and conservative leadership.
Related KSAT coverage: