DA formally charges District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte with DWI, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte with driving while intoxicated more than six months after his initial arrest on suspicion, according to online court records.

Whyte, who represents the Northeast Side of the city, was pulled over on the night of Dec. 29 by San Antonio police, who observed him speeding and failing to signal a lane change, they said.

The councilman admitted to having three drinks over the course of the evening and was arrested for alleged DWI after undergoing a battery of field sobriety tests.

In January, Whyte was suspended from his committee assignments. On the same day, police released video from the night of his arrest.

His assignments were reinstated in April.

In May, after a delay, Whyte made his first court appearance in the case.

While initially declined to provide a sample during his arrest, police issued a blood draw warrant the next morning.

Testing found Whyte had 0.089 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters in his blood, according to the results released by DPS. The legal limit is 0.08. The lab did not find any drugs in his system.

Whyte took office in June 2023. He is the second District 10 Councilman to face a DWI charge in as many years. He was arrested a year and a day after his predecessor, Clayton Perry, was booked on his DWI charge.

Whyte’s Class B misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Whyte was set to have a hearing this morning regarding the case; however, records show it has since been reset.