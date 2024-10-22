Kellen Mond returns to Alamo City, signs contract with San Antonio Brahmas

(Reed Hoffmann, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond during warm-ups before a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio native is returning to the Alamo City to play football.

Kellen Mond signed with the San Antonio Brahmas, the United Football League announced Monday.

Mond, who played collegiately at Texas A&M University, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and most recently, the New Orleans Saints.

Mond finished his career at Texas A&M as one of three Southeastern Conference quarterbacks, along with Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott, to record over 9,000 passing yards with 1,500 rushing yards. He helped the Aggies to a 9-1 record and a No. 4 ranking in the final Associated Press poll in his final season in 2020.

Mond also finished with 71 career passing touchdowns and 22 rushing touchdowns.

The righty played two seasons for Ronald Reagan High School before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

While at Reagan High School, he passed for 1,991 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 898 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015.

Mond was rated as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks out of high school. He played his senior season at IMG Academy, passing for 1,936 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushing for 775 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The 25-year-old could add depth for the Brahmas at quarterback.

