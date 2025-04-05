Shaquille O’Neal visits his alma mater in San Antonio during Final Four weekend

A KSAT Connect viewer shares a post of NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal visiting Robert G. Cole High School on Friday, April 4.

SAN ANTONIO – NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal visited his alma mater in San Antonio during the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend.

According to a KSAT viewer, the Robert G. Cole High School alumnus held a basketball shooting competition between two seniors.

On Friday, a KSAT Connect user submitted a photo with the basketball star.

O’Neal began his basketball career in San Antonio, leading his alma mater to its first 3A state title in 1989, according to Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

As Final Four festivities continue, you may have a chance to spot O’Neal around the Alamo City!

The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7.

The March Madness Music festival will continue through Saturday until Sunday evening as well.

