FULL LIST: Singers, bands performing for free during Final Four weekend in San Antonio

March Madness Music Festival will be held over Final Four weekend in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Several big names in music are set to take the stage at the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio.

Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Chris Stapleton are among just some of the artists announced for the free festival.

Recommended Videos

>> What you can and can’t bring to 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio

The concerts will be held at the Tower Park in Hemisfair and tips off the full weekend of the Men’s Final Four festivities.

Here’s the full list of entertainers scheduled to perform:

Friday, April 4 – AT&T Block Party

4:30 p.m. - Event opens

5:15 p.m. - Ravyn Lenae

7 p.m. - Doechii

8:45 p.m. - Pitbull

10 p.m. - Event concludes

Saturday, April 5 – Coca-Cola LIVE!

3 p.m. - Event opens

4 p.m. - Willow Avalon

5:30 p.m. - T-Pain

7:15 p.m. - Jelly Roll

9 p.m. - Event concludes

Sunday, April 6 – Capital One JamFest

2:30 p.m. - Event opens

3:15 p.m. - Brothers Osborne

5 p.m. - Benson Boone

6:45 p.m. - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

8:45 p.m. - Chris Stapleton

10:30 p.m. - Event concludes

For more information about the festival, click the link here.

March Madness Music Festival map. (NCAA)

More March Madness coverage on KSAT.com