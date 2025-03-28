Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
64º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

FULL LIST: Singers, bands performing for free during Final Four weekend in San Antonio

Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Chris Stapleton are among some of the artists set to perform at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: March Madness, NCAA, Final Four, San Antonio, Downtown, Things To Do, Music, Concerts
March Madness Music Festival will be held over Final Four weekend in San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Several big names in music are set to take the stage at the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio.

Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Chris Stapleton are among just some of the artists announced for the free festival.

Recommended Videos

>> What you can and can’t bring to 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio

The concerts will be held at the Tower Park in Hemisfair and tips off the full weekend of the Men’s Final Four festivities.

Here’s the full list of entertainers scheduled to perform:

Friday, April 4 – AT&T Block Party

  • 4:30 p.m. - Event opens
  • 5:15 p.m. - Ravyn Lenae
  • 7 p.m. - Doechii
  • 8:45 p.m. - Pitbull
  • 10 p.m. - Event concludes

Saturday, April 5 – Coca-Cola LIVE!

  • 3 p.m. - Event opens
  • 4 p.m. - Willow Avalon
  • 5:30 p.m. - T-Pain
  • 7:15 p.m. - Jelly Roll
  • 9 p.m. - Event concludes

Sunday, April 6 – Capital One JamFest

  • 2:30 p.m. - Event opens
  • 3:15 p.m. - Brothers Osborne
  • 5 p.m. - Benson Boone
  • 6:45 p.m. - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • 8:45 p.m. - Chris Stapleton
  • 10:30 p.m. - Event concludes

For more information about the festival, click the link here.

March Madness Music Festival map. (NCAA)

More March Madness coverage on KSAT.com

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS