What you can and can’t take inside the Alamodome for the 2025 NCAA Final Four basketball games

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 Men’s NCAA Final Four is coming to the Alamo City in April.

The top four men’s college basketball teams in the country will compete in the semifinal games Saturday, April 5, at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for Monday, April 7.

The first semifinal game is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. on April 5, and the second game will tip-off at 7:49 p.m.

This year marks the fifth time the men’s Final Four has been held at the Alamodome.

Before heading out to enjoy the games, be aware of which items are allowed inside the venue, and which items must be left at home.

All attendees and bags will be subject to search upon entry. Failure to comply with venue and event management will result in denial of entry, according to the NCAA.

Alamodome bag policy:

All NCAA Men’s Final Four events have a strict clear bag policy.

Coca-Cola, Powerade and Men’s Final Four-branded clear security bags will be available at select information center locations as well as at the Alamodome.

The following bags are allowed inside the Alamodome:

Clear plastic bag 12 x 6 x 12 inches

Clear fanny pack 12 x 6 x 12 inches

A gallon-size clear plastic storage bag

Clear backpack 12 x 6 x 12 inches

Clutch purse 5.5 x 8.5 inches or 3 x 4 inches

The following bags are prohibited inside the Alamodome, unless they meet the requirements listed above:

Backpack

Purse

Camera bag

Binoculars case

Fanny pack

Seat cushion

Printed pattern plastic bag

Cooler

Briefcase

Luggage of any kind

Computer bag

Items prohibited inside the Alamodome:

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Artificial noisemakers or noisemaking devices of any kind

Balls or any object that can be used as a projectile

Cameras with professional lenses longer than 3 inches, GoPros, video records and mono/tripods on game days (Cameras, GoPros, etc. are only allowed on open practice day)

Smoking, e-cigarettes and vapes

Outside food and beverage and containers of any kind (except for guests with medical and dietary needs)

Fireworks or weapons of any kind, including but not limited to firearms and knives

Concealed and open carry (state laws apply to active Texas law enforcement)

Folding chairs, stools or other seating devices

Illegal substances

Laser pointers

Poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie sticks

Signs, flags larger than 3 x 2 feet

Unmanned aircraft systems/radio-controlled model aircraft

Segways, skateboards and hoverboards

Personal carts, wagons or other large rolling devices

Obscene or indecent clothing or signs

Any other items determined by event management to be dangerous or inappropriate

All attendants, regardless of age, must have a valid event ticket to enter the Alamodome on game days. Reentry into the Alamodome will not be allowed on game days.

Nonpermitted items should be discarded or returned to the guest’s vehicle. The NCAA encourages attendees to store items left in vehicles out of sight.

Alamodome guests needing assistance should contact the nearest guest/safety services representative or text ALAMO to 69050.

Don’t forget, the Alamodome is a cashless venue.

For more information on venue policies, click the link here.

Final Four official event map (NCAA)

