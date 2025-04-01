WATCH at 11 a.m.: Officials hold ‘know before you go’ press conference ahead of NCAA Men’s Final Four

San Antonio is set to host the 2025 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome from April 5-7.

SAN ANTONIO – Excitement is building as San Antonio prepares to host the 2025 Men’s NCAA Final Four in April.

The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee will host a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to provide updates on public safety measures, transportation options and other key events.

San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh, Police Chief William McManus and Fire Chief Valerie Frausto are expected to attend the press conference.

The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with Florida taking on Auburn at 5:09 p.m., and Houston playing Duke at 7:49 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for April 7. This will mark the fifth time the men’s Final Four is held at the venue.

The men’s Final Four weekend will also bring other jam-packed events, including the free March Madness Music Festival in the Alamo City.

The events are expected to attract over 100,000 out-of-town visitors during the weekend.

Final Four official event map (NCAA)

