WATCH at 11 a.m.: Officials hold ‘know before you go’ press conference ahead of NCAA Men’s Final Four

San Antonio Local Organizing Committee will host the press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

San Antonio is set to host the 2025 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome from April 5-7. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Excitement is building as San Antonio prepares to host the 2025 Men’s NCAA Final Four in April.

The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee will host a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to provide updates on public safety measures, transportation options and other key events.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

>> What’s changed downtown since San Antonio last hosted the Men’s Final Four in 2018

San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh, Police Chief William McManus and Fire Chief Valerie Frausto are expected to attend the press conference.

The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with Florida taking on Auburn at 5:09 p.m., and Houston playing Duke at 7:49 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for April 7. This will mark the fifth time the men’s Final Four is held at the venue.

>> How to get tickets for Final Four games in San Antonio

The men’s Final Four weekend will also bring other jam-packed events, including the free March Madness Music Festival in the Alamo City.

The events are expected to attract over 100,000 out-of-town visitors during the weekend.

If you plan to attend, click here for a guide to everything you need to know before heading out.

Final Four official event map (NCAA)

More Final Four coverage on KSAT:

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

