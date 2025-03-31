How to get tickets for Final Four games in San Antonio

A general view of the exterior of the Alamodome on October 11, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, the last four teams in the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will compete for the top prize in San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Semifinals will be held on Saturday, with Florida facing Auburn at 5:09 p.m. and Duke playing Houston at 7:49 p.m. This marks the second time in history that all No.1 seeds will compete in the Final Four.

Official tickets can be purchased on the NCAA’s website through the ticketing service On Location.

As of Monday, the cheapest ticket for the semifinals game via On Location is $950. That seat is in Section 218B.

Alamodome ticket chart for Final Four semifinals on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (OnLocation)

Top tickets for the semifinals are going for $2,600 per seat with no additional fees.

On Location offers additional packages with premium access to all games, in-venue hospitality, press conference access, and meet-and-greet opportunities.

Individual tickets for the championship game on Monday, April 7, currently range from $500 to $4,500.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets through the NCAA ticket exchange.

Third-party ticket providers such as Ticketmaster operate as a resale marketplace — not the primary ticket provider.

“The official NCAA Ticket Exchange is the only 100% guaranteed, NCAA-approved secondary ticket marketplace that allows fans to buy and sell NCAA Championship tickets with other fans,” the NCAA ticket exchange website states. “The NCAA reminds fans that purchasing tickets from secondary, unauthorized vendors may result in fraudulent purchases. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets from NCAA member institutions and companies authorized by the NCAA to sell or resell championship tickets.”

