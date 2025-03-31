Final Four forecast: Unexpected weather in San Antonio adds to the chaos of March Madness

March is a month known for its unpredictability, from the weather to your odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket.

But the chaos is here, and it’s ready to slam dunk! The Final Four is set to take place this upcoming weekend in San Antonio.

If you’re planning to participate in events around San Antonio, there are plenty of activities to enjoy.

However, you might want to consider some indoor events as well. A low-pressure system is dribbling in late Wednesday, bringing a game-changing shift in the weather from April 5 to 7.

Extended weekend weather planner. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A cold front will block temperatures in the 80s and send them into the 70s later in the weekend, with highs possibly fading into the 60s. This weather play will begin Thursday night and last through Sunday.

The best chances for rain appear to be Friday night into early Saturday, potentially throwing in a few crossovers of heavy rainfall.

Details on rain amounts and storm intensity are still uncertain, as heavy rainfall potential will depend on where the low-pressure system sets up. Even a slight shift in its path could impact the final rain totals.

Estimated rain chances through 4/5/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’ll keep you posted if anything changes.