When is the Final Four in San Antonio? Everything you need to know

San Antonio is set to host the 2025 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome from April 5-7.

SAN ANTONIO – Excitement is building as San Antonio prepares to host the 2025 Men’s NCAA Final Four in April.

The event will bring together the top four men’s college basketball teams in the nation to vie for the championship title.

The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7. This will mark the fifth time the men’s Final Four is held at the venue.

The men’s Final Four weekend will also bring other jam-packed events, including the free March Madness Music Festival in the Alamo City.

The event is expected to attract over 100,000 out-of-town visitors during the weekend.

Final Four official event map (NCAA)

If you plan to attend, here’s a guide to everything you need to know before heading out:

Tickets

Tickets to the April 5 and April 7 games can be found on the NCAA’s website.

As of Monday, March 24, semifinals tickets begin at $245, while the championship games start at $175, according to Ticketmaster.

Basketball fans who don’t have tickets to the semifinal games or championship can still watch the teams practice at the Reese’s Men’s Final Four on Friday at the Alamodome on April 4. The open practices are free to attend.

Men’s Final Four Fan Fest tickets

Tickets are required for the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest and are valid for one day between April 4-7. If you plan to attend multiple days, you will need to purchase additional tickets.

Children 12 and under get in for free into the event as well as active and non-active military personnel with a valid ID.

College students who show a valid university ID can get 50% off entry. The offer can be redeemed by showing the ID at the box office.

For more details on Fan Fest tickets, click here.

Men’s Final Four Fan Fest (NCAA)

Final Four daily schedule

Friday, April 4

10 a.m.: Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday, Alamodome. The event is free. 10 a.m.: Doors open, free parking in Alamodome Lot B (limited) 11 a.m.: Team 1 open practice Noon: Team 2 open practice 1 p.m.: Team 3 open practice 2 p.m.: Team 4 open practice 3:35 p.m.: Reese’s NABC College All-Star Game

Noon-6 p.m.: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One, Henry B. González Convention Center.

3-11 p.m.: Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan, Civic Park.

4:30-10 p.m.: March Madness Music Festival: AT&T Block Party, Tower Park at Hemisfair. Performers: Pitbull, Doechii, Ravyn Lenae



Saturday, April 5

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One, Henry B. González Convention Center

11 a.m.: Men’s Final Four River Rally, Rivercenter Lagoon at River Walk

1:30-11 p.m.: Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan, Civic Park

3-8:30 p.m.: March Madness Music Festival: Coke Live, Tower Park at Hemisfair Performers: Jelly Roll, T-Pain, Willow Avalon

3 p.m.: Gates open for Semifinal Games, Alamodome

5:09 p.m. : Semifinal Game 1, Alamodome

7:49 p.m.: Semifinal Game 2, Alamodome

Sunday, April 6

8 a.m.: Men’s Final Four Dribble presented by Buick, Travis Park

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One, Henry B. González Convention Center

Noon-5 p.m.: Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan, Civic Park

2:30-10:30 p.m.: March Madness Music Festival: Capital One JamFest, Tower Park at Hemisfair Performers: Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Benson Boone, Brothers Osborne



Monday, April 7

Noon-6 p.m.: Men’s Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One, Henry B. González Convention Center

3-9 p.m.: Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan, Civic Park

5:30 p.m.: Gates open for national championship game, Alamodome

7:50 p.m. National championship tip-off

Postgame: Championship river parade, Arneson River Theatre at River Walk

All Tip-Off Tailgate events are free and open to the public, according to the NCAA website.

Tip-Off Tailgate events are free and open to the public, according to the NCAA. (NCAA)

Free entertainment

Several singers, including Pitbull, Jelly Roll and Doechii, are among those set to perform during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

The best part? The March Madness Music Festival is free and open to the public.

The following artists will perform during the Final Four weekend:

Friday, April 4 - AT&T Block Party

Ravyn Lenae, 5:15 p.m.

Doechii, 7 p.m.

Pitbull, 8:45 p.m.

The event opens its doors at 4:30 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 - Coca-Cola Live!

Willow Avalon, 4 p.m.

T-Pain, 5:30 p.m.

Jelly Roll, 7:15 p.m.

The event opens to the public at 3 p.m. and concludes at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 - Capital One JamFest

Brothers Osborne, 3:15 p.m.

Benson Boone, 5 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 6:45 p.m.

Chris Stapleton, 8:45 p.m.

The event opens its doors at 2:30 p.m. and concludes at 10:30 p.m.

VIA Park & Ride

NCAA officials recommend public transportation, biking or utilizing a Rideshare app since the downtown parking garages will fill quickly.

VIA’s Park & Ride service will be available to basketball fans during the Final Four weekend.

Parking will be available at the following two locations:

All buses will drop off riders at East Nueva Street and Jack White Way.

Park & Ride fares cost $2.60 roundtrip ($1.30 each way). Discounts are also available to students, seniors and other populations.

April 4: Service to the events begins at 2:30 p.m., and return service to parking lots ends at midnight.

April 5: Service starts at 1 p.m., with return service concluding at midnight.

April 6: Service begins at 12:30 p.m., and return service ends at 11:30 p.m.

For more details, click here.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed 24 hours daily, with some street closures beginning on March 31, according to the NCAA website:

Wednesday, April 2 – Monday, April 7

Montana Street

Friday, April 4 – Monday, April 7

Nueva Street (South Alamo Street to Hemisfair Boulevard)

Friday, April 4, Saturday, April 5 & Monday, April 7

Cesar Chavez exit at Interstate 37 access road to Montana Street, Gonzales Street, Hoefgen Avenue

Monday, March 31 – Tuesday, April 8 (6 a.m. - midnight)

South Alamo Street from Commerce Street to Cesar Chavez Boulevard

The following closures are daily closures, according to the NCAA website:

Friday, April 4

2 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.: Nueva Street from St. Mary’s Street to Dwyer Avenue

8 p.m. to midnight: Northbound Dwyer at Old Guilbeau Street

Saturday, April 5

12:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Nueva Street from St. Mary’s Street to Dwyer Avenue

8 p.m. to midnight: Northbound Dwyer at Old Guilbeau Street

Sunday, April 6

Noon to midnight: Nueva Street from St. Mary’s Street to Dwyer Avenue

8 p.m. to midnight: Northbound Dwyer at Old Guilbeau Street

Parking

Alamodome parking

On Friday, April 4, basketball fans heading to the Reese’s Men’s Final Four can find free public parking in Lot B, though space is limited. Free ADA parking will be offered in Lot A on a first-come, first-served basis, with both lots opening at 9 a.m.

During the semifinal games on Saturday, April 5, there will be no public parking available, with only ADA parking permitted. The lot will open at 1 p.m.

On Monday, April 7, only ADA parking will be available during the championship game. The lot will open at 3:30 p.m.

Public parking

Public parking is available at different downtown lots and garages.

According to the Alamodome’s website, the San Antonio Marriott RiverCenter, East Crockett Street and East Commerce Street garages are among some locations attendees can choose to park at.

For an additional list of other parking options, click here.

