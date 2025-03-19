VIA Transit to provide bus service between Final Four events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide Park & Ride Service during the Final Four weekend in San Antonio.

Parking is available at Crossroads Park & Ride and the Blossom Athletic Center. All buses will drop off at E. Nueva St. at Jack White Way.

Park and Ride fares cost $1.30 per day, according to the VIA website.

Reference the daily schedule below to get from place to place during the eventful weekend:

Friday, April 4

Service to events starts at 2:30 p.m.

Return service to parking lots ends at midnight.

Saturday, April 5

Service to events starts at 1 p.m.

Return service to parking lots ends at midnight.

Sunday, April 6

Service to events starts at 12:30 p.m.

Return service to parking lots ends at 11:30 p.m.

Kiosk sales and service to events end at 8 p.m. every night.

Walking times from E. Nueva St. at Jack White Way:

To Alamodome: 1.1 miles/26 minutes

To Music Festival: 0.7 miles/16 minutes

To Tailgate: 0.4 miles/9 minutes

To Fan Fest: 0.6 miles/ 16 minutes

Customers can buy passes in person at kiosks or use the goMobile+ app to pay for fares.