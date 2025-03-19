Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VIA Transit to provide bus service between Final Four events in San Antonio

Park and Ride schedule released for VIA bus service during Final Four weekend

Hope Monte, Intern

Tags: Final Four, Traffic, Parking, VIA, San Antonio
VIA Metropolitan Transit Stone Oak Park & Ride (VIA)

SAN ANTONIOVIA Metropolitan Transit will provide Park & Ride Service during the Final Four weekend in San Antonio.

Parking is available at Crossroads Park & Ride and the Blossom Athletic Center. All buses will drop off at E. Nueva St. at Jack White Way.

Recommended Videos

Park and Ride fares cost $1.30 per day, according to the VIA website.

Reference the daily schedule below to get from place to place during the eventful weekend:

Friday, April 4

  • Service to events starts at 2:30 p.m.
  • Return service to parking lots ends at midnight.

Saturday, April 5

  • Service to events starts at 1 p.m.
  • Return service to parking lots ends at midnight.

Sunday, April 6

  • Service to events starts at 12:30 p.m.
  • Return service to parking lots ends at 11:30 p.m.

Kiosk sales and service to events end at 8 p.m. every night.

Walking times from E. Nueva St. at Jack White Way:

  • To Alamodome: 1.1 miles/26 minutes
  • To Music Festival: 0.7 miles/16 minutes
  • To Tailgate: 0.4 miles/9 minutes
  • To Fan Fest: 0.6 miles/ 16 minutes

Customers can buy passes in person at kiosks or use the goMobile+ app to pay for fares.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Hope Monte headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS