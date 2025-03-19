VIA Transit to provide bus service between Final Four events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide Park & Ride Service during the Final Four weekend in San Antonio.
Parking is available at Crossroads Park & Ride and the Blossom Athletic Center. All buses will drop off at E. Nueva St. at Jack White Way.
Park and Ride fares cost $1.30 per day, according to the VIA website.
Reference the daily schedule below to get from place to place during the eventful weekend:
Friday, April 4
- Service to events starts at 2:30 p.m.
- Return service to parking lots ends at midnight.
Saturday, April 5
- Service to events starts at 1 p.m.
- Return service to parking lots ends at midnight.
Sunday, April 6
- Service to events starts at 12:30 p.m.
- Return service to parking lots ends at 11:30 p.m.
Kiosk sales and service to events end at 8 p.m. every night.
Walking times from E. Nueva St. at Jack White Way:
- To Alamodome: 1.1 miles/26 minutes
- To Music Festival: 0.7 miles/16 minutes
- To Tailgate: 0.4 miles/9 minutes
- To Fan Fest: 0.6 miles/ 16 minutes
Customers can buy passes in person at kiosks or use the goMobile+ app to pay for fares.