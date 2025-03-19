March Madness Preview: Andy Katz breaks down each region, predictions for Lone Star State teams

SAN ANTONIO – The road to San Antonio for the 2025 Men’s Final Four begins Tuesday with the play-in round, First Four.

College basketball analyst Andy Katz joined the latest episode of KSAT Sports Now to break down each region in the NCAA basketball tournament.

First up, the No. 11 Texas Longhorns will face No. 11 Xavier in the First Four on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will earn a date with No. 6 Illinois in the First Round in the Midwest Region.

The South Region features the No. 1 overall seed Auburn — as well as No. 4 Texas A&M. Wade Taylor IV and the Aggies are slated to tip off against 13-seed Yale in the opening round on Thursday at 6:25 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas.

On the same side of the bracket, in the West Region, you’ll find another one seed in the Florida Gators. JT Toppin and No. 3 Texas Tech will face UNC Wilmington in Round 1 at 9:10 p.m. in Wichita.

The East Region hails Cooper Flagg and No. 1 Duke — that’s also where No. 9 seed Baylor lives. In North Carolina, VJ Edgecombe and the Bears will play No. 8 Mississippi State on Friday at 11:15 a.m. in the First Round.

Finally, in the Midwest Region, No. 1 Houston is the favorite to advance out of the region. LJ Cryer and the Cougars hit the hardwood on Thursday against SIU Edwardsville at 1:00 p.m. in Wichita.

Click the video player above for Katz’s analysis of each quadrant as the quest to win national hardware begins for college basketball teams all throughout the country.