Alamodome ready for Final Four, but how can venue remain viable for future tournaments

SAN ANTONIO – The Men’s NCAA tournament begins this week, with the Final Four set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio. However, questions about the more than 30-year-old venue are arising about its viability for future similar events.

Alamodome throughout the years

This will mark the fifth time the men’s Final Four is held at the iconic venue. The first was in 1998 when the Kentucky Wildcats won under coach Tubby Smith.

A decade later, Mario Chalmers made history with a game-winning shot for Kansas in 2008, defeating Memphis.

In 2018, Villanova celebrated their victory in front of nearly 68,000 fans at the Alamodome.

The Alamodome has also hosted three NCAA Women’s Final Fours, the most recent being in 2021 when Stanford claimed the title.

Potential for the future

In late January, KSAT spoke with NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt about the potential for future Final Fours in San Antonio.

“It’s a footprint in the proximity. The convenience of the walkability of San Antonio, the River Walk being a unique experience as well,” Gavitt said. “There’s only 11 places in the country that can host the men’s Final Four, given the minimum bid specifications that we have, but it’s a very competitive process.”

City leaders like Pat Frost, chairman of the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee (SALOC), play a crucial role in bringing Final Fours to the city.

“All of sports in the United States is focused on in the month of March. And it is just media exposure we can’t buy. And really the focus is our city,” Frost said.

When asked about potential Alamodome expansion and renovations if Project Marvel moves forward, Frost noted that financial details have not been disclosed.

“It is a plan the NCAA has signed off on,” he said. “We all want to know how it can be paid for and without putting any burden on our citizens.”

SALOC and local stakeholders are key to ensure they don’t miss out on the next round of bidding. The NCAA is expected to award host sites for the men’s NCAA 2032-36 Final Fours in a few years.

“They would probably make that decision in 2027-28, just kind of making it so we would have to show a real commitment to be able to be in that round,” Frost added.

Final Four’s impact, other events

The 2018 Men’s Final Four brought an estimated economic impact of $185 million to the San Antonio area, according to local nonprofit San Antonio Sports.

Factors that attract Final Fours to cities include local hotels, transportation options, and a proven track record, but the venue and amenities are key.

“There have only been six cities that have had at least as many or more, so it’s an elite company,” Gavitt said. “Keeping the experience first class and the venue and the downtown area competitive will be important for the future.”

In late January, the Alamodome unveiled 18 new suites with 170 seats to enhance the experience, bringing the total to 70 luxury suites, the minimum required to host the Final Four.

In 2026, the dome will host the NCAA Volleyball Championships, and in 2029, the Women’s Final Four. Major renovations or redevelopment are unlikely before these events.