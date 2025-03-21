San Antonio businesses prepare for full-court press of Final Four fans

SAN ANTONIO – No matter who hoists the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship trophy on Apr. 7, San Antonio businesses hope they’ll win the weekend.

The NCAA Men’s Final Four is coming to San Antonio for the first time since 2018; the city hosted the Women’s Final Four in 2021.

The Apr. 4-7 Final Four weekend is expected to have a $440 million economic impact and bring thousands of out-of-town visitors.

At La Panaderia’s downtown location, General Manager Rey Gutierrez said the expected crowd is beyond the norm brought in by even the biggest conventions. They’re ordering more supplies and thinking about considering their hours.

“We have lines every day, and we sell out most days, so making more is the answer,” Gutierrez said.

It’s not just restaurants, either. At Paris Hatters, Owner Abe Cortez said they made triple what they normally made during the last Final Four.

“They come here, and they want the Texas look,” Cortez said.

And fans of the winning and losing teams are both likely to go for a drink, whether it’s to toast victory or drown their sorrows.

“We have multiple VIP parties booked here for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, depending on who wins,” said Litisha Lindsay, the event manager at Pat O’Brien’s.

Lindsay expects locals to come down to take part, too.

“You would be surprised how many come that don’t have tickets. They just come to party, and we’re ready for those people,” Lindsay said.