Increased patrols, AI cameras and more: City officials ramp up safety measures ahead of Final Four, Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio gears up for an exciting few weeks with Final Four festivities and Fiesta around the corner, city officials are taking steps to ensure safety downtown.

Michelle Ramos and Allison Lopez, both residents downtown, said they felt secure with the presence of law enforcement in the area.

“Definitely a lot of (police) cars parked in front of the apartment complexes, entries and exits,” Lopez said.

John King, a tourist, acknowledged occasional interactions with homeless individuals, but said he felt safe overall.

“Some of the homeless may come up looking for money or food, but it’s not a problem,” he said.

Despite a general sense of safety expressed by locals and tourists, a recent deadly shooting along the River Walk between restaurant employees has sparked concern on social media.

>> Man arrested after fatally shooting coworker at River Walk restaurant, SAPD says

San Antonio police confirmed that the shooting was an isolated incident.

In early 2024, three tourists also lost their lives in random or isolated incidents, including two women hit by stray bullets and one man who was physically attacked.

According to the city’s crime dashboard, crime downtown has decreased this year compared to the first two months of 2024.

The total number of offenses has dropped by 17.47%, and property crimes saw a significant reduction of 422 offenses, while crimes against persons decreased by 48 offenses.

However, crimes against society — such as drug-related offenses and gambling — rose by 71 incidents.

Safety preparations underway

In a statement to KSAT, the San Antonio Police Department said it is “well prepared” for Final Four weekend.

“We have increased the number of officers based on anticipated attendance and will have our Fusion Center actively monitoring before, during, and after each event to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all law-abiding attendees,” the department said.

The department encouraged anyone in attendance who plans on consuming alcohol to ensure they arrange a safe ride home.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT that, similar to other major events, specialized units will be deployed “to deter criminal activity and respond to incidents.”

Trish DeBerry, President and CEO of Centro SA, which works to enhance the downtown experience, said preparations for the upcoming events are already underway.

“Everybody talks about March Madness, well, the madness has already begun just regarding preps,” she said.

In November, Centro SA added three security advisors with law enforcement backgrounds to work alongside 130 Centro ambassadors. The advisors assist with safety and provide additional support in managing visitors and de-escalating potential issues.

Security advisors also communicate directly with SAPD when more serious issues arise.

The city plans to triple the number of ambassadors and security advisors prior to the Final Four events to further improve safety.

Other safety measures being implemented include 10 AI-enabled cameras that will be installed along West Commerce Street by April 1.

While the cameras do not include facial recognition technology, they are designed to provide a sophisticated level of security.

A text alert system will also be introduced for downtown businesses to keep everyone informed of potential threats or emergencies.

Read also: