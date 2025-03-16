Skip to main content
Man wanted after fatally shooting coworker at River Walk restaurant, SAPD says

San Antonio police say 20-year-old man shot coworker in the head

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: SAPD, Downtown, Crime
San Antonio police investigate a fatal shooting early Sunday, March 16, 2025, at Cafe Ole on the River Walk. (KSAT)

San Antonio police are searching for a 20-year-old man after they say he fatally shot a coworker at a River Walk restaurant overnight.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at Cafe Olé in the 500 block of River Walk.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the two men were working at the restaurant when the 20-year-old man walked up to his 43-year-old coworker and shot him in the head.

The suspect fled the scene and was not found, police said. The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary report did not give a motive for the shooting.

About the Author
Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

