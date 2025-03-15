SAPD releases footage of park police officer shooting suspect armed with knife who drove vehicle into Woodlawn Lake

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released footage on Saturday of an incident where a park police officer shot a suspect who was armed with a knife and failed to obey commands, according to the department.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2025, at Woodlawn Lake in the 100 block of North Josephine Tobin Drive.

Police said the park police officer, Kimberly Alonso, was dispatched to the location for a major accident.

The driver of a vehicle drove through a walking trail and crashed into the lake, according to SAPD.

Alonso approached the vehicle to check on the driver. However, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Chase Deckard-Thomas, exited the vehicle armed with a knife, police said.

SAPD said Deckard-Thomas pointed the knife at Alonso while walking toward her. Although Alonso repeatedly issued commands for Deckard-Thomas to drop the knife, police said he continued walking toward her with the weapon.

Alonso fired several gunshots, which ultimately struck Deckard-Thomas, police said.

Deckard-Thomas was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. SAPD said he was later charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Alonso was placed on administrative leave after the shooting. She has nine years of service as an officer.