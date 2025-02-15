1 person injured in police shooting on Northwest Side, authorities say

SAPD responds to cutting on October 22, 2023 in the 2600 block of SE Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured in a police shooting on the Northwest Side, according to officials.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Cincinnati Avenue, at Woodlawn Lake Park.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said.

SAFD also said a vehicle was driven into a lake at the scene.

It’s still unclear how many San Antonio police officers were involved in the shooting and if any were injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

