Local News

1 person injured in police shooting on Northwest Side, authorities say

It’s still unclear if any SAPD officers were injured

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

SAPD responds to cutting on October 22, 2023 in the 2600 block of SE Military Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured in a police shooting on the Northwest Side, according to officials.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Cincinnati Avenue, at Woodlawn Lake Park.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said.

SAFD also said a vehicle was driven into a lake at the scene.

It’s still unclear how many San Antonio police officers were involved in the shooting and if any were injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

