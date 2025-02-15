Skip to main content
Local News

15-year-old fatally shot on Southeast Side, SAPD says

Suspect and motive are currently unknown

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Southeast Side, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old was found fatally shot on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:43 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of E. Southcross Boulevard, where they found the 15-year-old boy behind an apartment building, police said.

The teen had a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Shell casings were located near the teen’s body, but no firearm was found. A suspect and motive are currently unknown, police said.

SAPD is investigating the shooting as a murder. Additional information was not immediately available.

