Dog jumps fence, bites woman multiple times on West Side, ACS says Criminal citations are pending; dog taken into ACS custody Animal Care Services vehicle. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A dog jumped over a fence and bit a 38-year-old woman walking in the area on Tuesday night, according to Animal Care Services (ACS).
The dog bite happened before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Noria Street, which is located near South Navidad Street.
A female dog, a black and white Labrador mix, bit the woman’s legs multiple times, ACS said in a statement to KSAT.
The woman was later transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, ACS said.
Criminal citations are pending. The dog has since been taken into ACS custody, according to an agency spokesperson.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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