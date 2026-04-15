Dog jumps fence, bites woman multiple times on West Side, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A dog jumped over a fence and bit a 38-year-old woman walking in the area on Tuesday night, according to Animal Care Services (ACS).

The dog bite happened before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Noria Street, which is located near South Navidad Street.

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A female dog, a black and white Labrador mix, bit the woman’s legs multiple times, ACS said in a statement to KSAT.

The woman was later transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, ACS said.

Criminal citations are pending. The dog has since been taken into ACS custody, according to an agency spokesperson.

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