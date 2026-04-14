Castle Hills police chief resigns after 6 months, says role wasn’t ‘right long-term fit’

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A San Antonio-area police chief’s resignation after only six months on the job has prompted the City of Castle Hills to search for a replacement.

In a letter of resignation obtained by KSAT, Former Castle Hills Police Chief Gary McHone said the position was not the “right long-term fit for (him).”

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McHone was sworn into office on Oct. 1, 2025, and left six months later on April 10.

His resignation comes less than a month after a Castle Hills police officer fatally shot an armed suspect.

McHone has 30 years of law enforcement experience in numerous cities and school districts.

Castle Hills City Manager Chris Duque said the hiring process will begin as soon as possible.

Castle Hills Police Captain Jose Davila has been named interim chief for the time being.

Gary McHone's resignation letter after only 6 months on the job as Castle Hills Police Chief. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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