Suspect arrested in connection with 2021 murder of teenager, Leon Valley PD says

San Antonio police officers assisted the Leon Valley Police Department in the arrest.

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A man was arrested in a traffic stop on Thursday in connection with the murder of a teenager more than five years ago, according to the Leon Valley Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident off the State Highway 151 access road, located south of Southwest Military Drive, police said.

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San Antonio police officers assisted the Leon Valley Police Department in the arrest.

Officers stated that the man is accused in the murder of Erick Torres, 17, which happened on April 21, 2021, in the 7200 block of Huebner Road.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was in an SUV when he allegedly opened fire on a Ford Taurus.

The gunfire hit two people inside the Taurus, including Torres, who later died from his injuries, police said.

The second person injured in the shooting was grazed by a bullet and then ran away to receive assistance, according to Leon Valley PD.

A third vehicle, which was similar to the Taurus, was possibly involved in a road rage incident with the suspect’s vehicle before the gunfire, investigators believe.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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