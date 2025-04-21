Crime Stoppers seeking tips in fatal 2021 shooting of 17-year-old in Leon Valley

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in April 2021.

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in April 2021.

Authorities said Erick Torres was shot and killed in a possible road rage incident around 11:08 p.m. on April 19, 2021, in the 7200 block of Huebner Road in Leon Valley.

Police said the shooters were in a medium to dark-colored SUV that drove up alongside a red Ford Taurus, which Torres was riding in, and fired several gunshots into the vehicle.

The gunfire hit two occupants inside the car, including Torres, who later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators also said they believe another red sedan similar to the Taurus may have been involved in a road rage incident with the shooter’s vehicle prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

