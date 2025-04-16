SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in case of 16-year-old’s shooting death

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on April 8, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for public assistance to identify the person responsible for the shooting death of a teenager.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on April 8, 2025, along South Frio Street, not far from San Fernando Street.

Messiah Martinez, 16, who was the passenger in a vehicle, was shot multiple times, police said. Two other males inside the vehicle were also shot, according to SAPD.

SAPD said the gunshots came from an SUV that was heading northbound on South Frio Street.

Afterward, someone inside the vehicle — with Martinez unresponsive in the backseat — drove to Baptist Neighborhood Hospital – Kelly.

Martinez was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, SAPD said.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.