Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with child abuse case, Bexar County DA says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the abuse of a 15-month-old child, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

In June 2022, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a child experiencing a seizure in a far east Bexar County home, the district attorney’s office said in a news release Monday.

After being transferred to a hospital, medical staff found the child had a wide range of severe injuries, including burn and bite marks, bruises and a skull fracture that contributed to the seizure, authorities said.

At the time, Marissa Salas, 22, said she was unaware of the injuries but later admitted that her boyfriend, Thomas Torres, had abused the child, the release said. A source familiar with the case said Salas had become the child’s legal caregiver because she is a relative.

Salas was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission. Salas pleaded guilty to the charge, the release said.

Bexar County court records indicate that Torres pleaded guilty to the abuse and was sentenced to five years in 2023.

The child recovered from the life-threatening-injuries and was placed in a different home with adoptive parents, the release stated.

“As we recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month during April, today’s proceedings reflect our ongoing commitment to child safety and our quest to end child abuse in our community,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

