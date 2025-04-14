Stevens High School students in custody after off-campus stabbing, 1 taken to the hospital, NISD says

SAN ANTONIO – One Stevens High School student was taken to the hospital, and two people were taken into custody following a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Stevens High School had a brief lockdown following the off-campus incident between students, NISD said.

Recommended Videos

The stabbing happened in the 9000 block of Potranco Road, not far from the school.

One student was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two students were taken into custody by police.

SAPD and NISD police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.