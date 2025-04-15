‘It was definitely overkill’: Neighbors annoyed by hourslong standoff that led to arrest of Northwest Side teen

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police had weapons ready but ultimately used words to convince a teen on Sunday night to come out of a Northwest Side home.

Officers arrested Jesse Trejo-Vasquez, 17, after a standoff that lasted more than four hours.

A preliminary report states Trejo-Vasquez has multiple warrants for charges, including burglary and aggravated kidnapping.

He was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 500 block of Trudell Drive, located not far from Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

Officers called in a SWAT Team, as well as other reinforcements, after Trejo-Vasquez refused to come out of the home. They spent hours on a loudspeaker, trying to convince him to surrender.

“About 40 policemen blocked off the side streets, north and south,” one neighbor, who wanted to hide their identity, told KSAT. “Nobody could go in or out.”

Although the bright lights and crime scene tape had disappeared by Monday morning, that neighbor was still mulling over the commotion that erupted around 7 p.m. Sunday just steps away from her home.

She wondered whether all of it was necessary, given the charges Trejo-Vasquez is now facing.

“I mean, it was actually ridiculous,” the neighbor told KSAT. “The amount of manpower that had to come out here for a guy that’s probably going to get a slap on the wrist and be out in two days. It was definitely overkill.”

Another neighbor who spoke to KSAT 12 News off-camera complained about the loud announcements that went on for hours.

Police said the standoff ended peacefully and without any injuries.

