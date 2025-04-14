Teenager with multiple warrants arrested after hours-long standoff, police say

San Antonio police arrested a teenager late Sunday after an hours-long standoff in the 500 block of Trudell Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager with several warrants was arrested late Sunday after an hours-long standoff on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Trudell Drive.

Officers received information determining the wanted suspect, identified by SAPD as 17-year-old Jesse Trejo-Vasquez, was staying at the home.

SAPD covert detectives, SWAT and the Street Crimes Unit were at the scene. Attempts to call Trejo-Vasquez out of the home were not successful, police said.

After several hours, Trejo-Vasquez exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Trejo-Vasquez was booked on warrants for aggravated kidnapping-bodily injury, aggravated robbery, theft of property, burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention, according to police.

No injuries were reported.