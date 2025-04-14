Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
69º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Teenager with multiple warrants arrested after hours-long standoff, police say

SAPD: Warrants ranged from aggravated kidnapping to evading arrest

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio
San Antonio police arrested a teenager late Sunday after an hours-long standoff in the 500 block of Trudell Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager with several warrants was arrested late Sunday after an hours-long standoff on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Trudell Drive.

Recommended Videos

Officers received information determining the wanted suspect, identified by SAPD as 17-year-old Jesse Trejo-Vasquez, was staying at the home.

SAPD covert detectives, SWAT and the Street Crimes Unit were at the scene. Attempts to call Trejo-Vasquez out of the home were not successful, police said.

After several hours, Trejo-Vasquez exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Trejo-Vasquez was booked on warrants for aggravated kidnapping-bodily injury, aggravated robbery, theft of property, burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS