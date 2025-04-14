1 hospitalized after shooting in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Back 9.

Recommended Videos

BCSO said shell casings and “other evidence” were recovered at the scene.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also: