Local News

1 hospitalized after shooting in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

The shooting happened on Sunday in the 7500 block of Back 9

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Back 9.

BCSO said shell casings and “other evidence” were recovered at the scene.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

Mark Oltz is a lifelong professional broadcast journalist with a highly diverse background in television news, infotainment programming, radio announcing, and original music publishing. His 31-plus-year career has blessed him with adventures all over the planet.

