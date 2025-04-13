3 hospitalized after shooting on Southwest Side, SAPD says

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a shooting on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Nogalitos Street, where they found a 32-year-old man inside the location with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Recommended Videos

The 32-year-old and a 27-year-old man were leaving the location and entering a vehicle when unidentified suspects began shooting at them, police said. The men ran behind a building, but the suspects followed them in a vehicle and continued shooting.

Another person, a 24-year-old man, was parked at a gas station south of the location when he was struck by a bullet, police said.

All three men were hospitalized, police said. The suspects fled the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: