Man faces upgraded murder charge for deadly June 2024 shooting on Northeast Side, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a fatal Northeast Side shooting last summer now faces an upgraded charge of murder, Bexar County booking records show.

Carmel Converse, 20, has been charged with murder, nearly 10 months after he and two other people were accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Anthony Simmons Jr.

Converse had previously faced a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for the shooting in the 5100 block of North Foster Road.

Javion Rangel, 18, and a third suspect, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, have already had their original charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon upgraded to murder, records show.

Javion Rangel, 18. (Bexar County Jail)

Simmons was parked in a vehicle when the suspects began shooting at him, critically injuring him.

The suspects, seen fleeing the shooting scene in a stolen vehicle, were tracked down at a home near Hedges Street and Walters Street, San Antonio police previously said.

After a police quadrant was set up around the residence, Converse, Rangel and the teen came outside and surrendered, according to SAPD records.

Simmons died from his injuries July 5, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to KSAT on Saturday.

Converse also faces additional felony charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence, according to Bexar County court records.

