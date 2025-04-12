Skip to main content
Man faces upgraded murder charge for deadly June 2024 shooting on Northeast Side, records show

Carmelo Converse, 20, is one of three suspects involved in the shooting death of Anthony Simmons Jr.

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Northeast Side, San Antonio
Carmelo Converse, 20. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a fatal Northeast Side shooting last summer now faces an upgraded charge of murder, Bexar County booking records show.

Carmel Converse, 20, has been charged with murder, nearly 10 months after he and two other people were accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Anthony Simmons Jr.

Converse had previously faced a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for the shooting in the 5100 block of North Foster Road.

Javion Rangel, 18, and a third suspect, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, have already had their original charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon upgraded to murder, records show.

Javion Rangel, 18. (Bexar County Jail)

Simmons was parked in a vehicle when the suspects began shooting at him, critically injuring him.

The suspects, seen fleeing the shooting scene in a stolen vehicle, were tracked down at a home near Hedges Street and Walters Street, San Antonio police previously said.

After a police quadrant was set up around the residence, Converse, Rangel and the teen came outside and surrendered, according to SAPD records.

Simmons died from his injuries July 5, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to KSAT on Saturday.

Converse also faces additional felony charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence, according to Bexar County court records.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Dillon Collier headshot

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

Mark Oltz headshot

Mark Oltz is a lifelong professional broadcast journalist with a highly diverse background in television news, infotainment programming, radio announcing, and original music publishing. His 31-plus-year career has blessed him with adventures all over the planet.

