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Local News

No serious injuries reported after 4 vehicles collide at West Side intersection, police say

Pileup caused the intersection to close for around an hour

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – No one was seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash late Monday on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Road and Potranco Road, which is located near Northwest Loop 410.

Officers said the pileup caused the intersection to close for around an hour, but the roads have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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