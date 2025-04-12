Skip to main content
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 2 relatives at East Side party, SAPD says

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Stabbing, East Side, SAPD
Officers responded to a stabbing around 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Olive Street, police said. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested, accused of stabbing two relatives at a party on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Olive Street, police said.

One person was found with a stab wound and other lacerations to the body. A second person found at the scene had "minor lacerations caused by a knife," police said.

During a party, an argument ensued between the two people and the suspect, a 35-year-old man, when they started physically fighting each other. Police said all three people are family members, but did not specify their relationship.

At some point, police said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed and cut the two victims, a 23-year-old man and 29-year-old man.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after the fight. Police said officers learned where the suspect lives and arrested him at his home address for aggravated assault.

He has not been identified as of Saturday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

