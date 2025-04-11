Man fatally shot at Northeast Side hotel after answering knock on door, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was killed on Thursday morning after answering a knock on the door of his Northeast Side hotel room, according to San Antonio police.

An SAPD report states that officers found the man in the doorway of his room at the QuBed Living hotel near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

Officers responded to the call just before 6 a.m. Thursday, when they noticed the man.

Police say they found the wounded man in the doorway of his third floor room. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Jesse Diaz, who was staying in a different hotel room, said he heard a commotion and then called for help.

“I went across the street to my friend, and I heard gunshots,” Diaz said. “As soon as I left, you hear, ‘Bang, bang, bang, bang,’ like, six times.”

As of mid-morning Thursday, police have not identified a shooter or a motive for the shooting.

However, SAPD officers said they were searching for a woman who had been staying in the hotel room with the man.

Another guest told police the woman ran off before officers arrived.

Investigators said they wanted to talk with that woman to find out what she may know about the shooting.

The hotel is known to police, with SAPD records showing dozens of calls to the location in the last six months for incidents ranging from disturbances to drug activity to shots fired.

The records also show an unusually high number of calls from that address, which are described as “911 hangup calls.”

It was not immediately clear why that was the case.

After the latest call for trouble, though, Diaz said he is not taking any chances.

“For real. I normally carry a gun on me,” Diaz said. “It’s a nice place to stay, but every once in a while, it does get bad.”

