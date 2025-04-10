SAPD searching for shooting suspect after man shot multiple times at Northeast Side hotel

Shooting at Qubed Hotel in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on the Northeast Side left one man in his 30s in serious condition.

Officers were called to the Qubed Hotel in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police found the man in a room with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, SAPD said.

The man was in and out of consciousness and taken to a local hospital in serious condition, where he is undergoing surgery, according to police.

A woman who was believed to be staying in the room with the man took off after the shooting. It’s unclear if she had anything to do with the shooting.

SAPD is speaking with witnesses and investigating further to find the suspect. No description of the suspect was given at the scene.