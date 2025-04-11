Bexar County jury to deliberate in capital murder trial of rapper Tay-K on Friday 

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A jury is expected to begin deliberations Friday in the capital murder trial of Taymor McIntyre, who is also known as rapper Tay-K.

McIntyre was charged in connection with the 2017 shooting death and robbery of photographer Mark Saldivar.

The defense rested its case Thursday without calling any witnesses.

Jurors may be given the option to consider lesser charges, but those details are expected to be confirmed when the charge of the court is read before Friday’s closing arguments.

McIntyre is already serving a 55-year sentence for a 2016 murder case in Tarrant County.

If convicted of capital murder, McIntyre would automatically be sentenced to life in prison.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday. The proceedings will be livestreamed on KSAT.com, KSAT’s YouTube channel and KSAT Plus.

