Lead detective testifies in Tay-K capital murder trial, details months-long investigation

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police detective took the stand Wednesday in the capital murder trial of rapper Taymor McIntyre, who is also known as Tay-K. The detective revealed the steps investigators took to identify the suspects in the 2017 shooting death of Mark Anthony Saldivar.

McIntyre is accused of pulling the trigger during a deadly robbery on April 23, 2017. SAPD lead investigator Det. Raul Juarez testified that it took several months to locate and arrest the individuals involved.

“I had applied for a search warrant for the victim’s phone, and when reviewing his phone records... I could see who he was communicating with,” Juarez said.

Juarez said phone data helped him determine Saldivar was in contact with Joanna Reyes shortly before the shooting. Reyes, during her testimony on Monday and Tuesday, told the court she was in the car at the time of the crime along with McIntyre, Jalen Bell and Jeremiah McIntyre.

While some suspects were found quickly, including one in San Antonio. Others were arrested weeks and months later.

Bell was arrested in Dallas on May 7, 2017; McIntyre in New Jersey on June 30, 2017; and Reyes on Aug. 22, 2017, in Odessa.

During cross-examination, McIntyre’s defense team questioned the strength of the physical evidence in the case. They asked whether it was possible to identify which gun was used to kill Saldivar. Juarez responded that the case relied on more than just physical proof.

“I combined all the elements to come to the conclusion Mr. McIntyre shot and killed Saldivar,” Juarez said.

Saldivar’s mother, Lucy, was the last prosecution witness to take the stand before the state rested on Wednesday. Her testimony can be watched below.

McIntyre’s defense team is expected to begin court proceedings around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, when KSAT resumes its coverage of McIntyre’s capital murder trial on KSAT.com, the free KSAT+ streaming app and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Closing arguments are expected Friday. If found guilty, McIntyre faces life in prison.

