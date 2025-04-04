First week of Taymor ‘Tay-K’ McIntyre capital murder trial concludes

SAN ANTONIO – The first week of testimony has wrapped in the capital murder trial of Taymor McIntyre, also known as Texas rapper Tay-K, who is accused in the deadly 2017 robbery of photographer Mark Saldivar.

Prosecutors argued Tuesday that McIntyre was the gunman who shot 20-year-old Saldivar after he and three others allegedly attempted to rob Saldivar of his photography equipment.

However, witness testimony varied, with some describing the shooter as a Hispanic man and others as a Black man.

Jurors also reviewed surveillance footage from the shooting and the aftermath, showing the vehicle involved being abandoned. Inside that vehicle, three different empty gun magazines were found, as well as a cellphone.

On Friday, Bexar County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Kimberley Molina testified that Saldivar died from a single gunshot wound to the shoulder that exited his back, hitting major organs.

The three people allegedly with McIntyre at the time of the shooting have yet to testify, but they are expected to take the stand next week.

The jury could begin deliberations as early as next week. If found guilty, McIntyre would face an automatic sentence of life in prison.