WATCH LIVE AT 11: Day 1 of capital murder trial of Taymor ‘Tay-K’ McIntyre

Taymor McIntyre faces life in prison if found guilty

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Nate Mills, Director, Creative Services

Capital murder trial begins on Tuesday, April 1. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIOTaymor McIntyre, the rapper known as Tay-K, is set to go to trial in Bexar County for capital murder, years after a series of delays.

McIntyre, who gained notoriety for his viral song “The Race” while on the run from authorities, was arrested in 2017 at age 17 for two separate murders — one in Tarrant County and another in San Antonio.

McIntyre, now 23, is already serving a 55-year sentence for murder out of Tarrant County.

While on the run, he was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar on April 23, 2017. It occurred outside a Chick-fil-A near North Star Mall in San Antonio.

If found guilty, McIntyre would automatically be sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

Testimony is expected to begin around 11 a.m. Monday.

You can watch the trial at the top of this article, on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

