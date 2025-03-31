TIMELINE: All developments ahead of Texas rapper Tay-K’s capital murder trial in Bexar County

If convicted of capital murder in his Bexar County trial, McIntyre faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

SAN ANTONIO – Taymor McIntyre, also known as rapper Tay-K, is set to stand trial on Tuesday after being accused of the 2017 murder of Mark Anthony Saldivar in Bexar County.

McIntyre has been tied to numerous crimes across Texas and gained notoriety with the release of the 2017 music video “The Race,” where he posed with his own wanted poster.

KSAT will livestream McIntyre’s murder trial starting Tuesday on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube page. Jury selection is set for March 31, with testimony set to begin April 1.

Here is a timeline of the developments ahead of his Bexar County trial so far:

