TIMELINE: All developments ahead of Texas rapper Tay-K’s capital murder trial in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Taymor McIntyre, also known as rapper Tay-K, is set to stand trial on Tuesday after being accused of the 2017 murder of Mark Anthony Saldivar in Bexar County.
McIntyre has been tied to numerous crimes across Texas and gained notoriety with the release of the 2017 music video “The Race,” where he posed with his own wanted poster.
KSAT will livestream McIntyre’s murder trial starting Tuesday on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube page. Jury selection is set for March 31, with testimony set to begin April 1.
Here is a timeline of the developments ahead of his Bexar County trial so far:
- July 26, 2016: Ethan Walker, 21, was killed in a home invasion and robbery in Mansfield, a city in North Texas. McIntyre was arrested in connection with the case.
- March 27, 2017: Days before certification hearings for Walker’s 2016 death and robbery, McIntyre cut off his ankle monitor and fled the Dallas area, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
- April 23, 2017: While on the run, McIntyre allegedly shot Mark Anthony Saldivar, a 23-year-old San Antonio man, in a Chick-fil-A parking lot near North Star Mall. The San Antonio Police Department said Saldivar was in a four-door sedan with three men and a woman when an argument escalated.
- May 25, 2017: Skip Pepe, a 65-year-old man, was beaten and robbed at gunpoint by McIntyre in Arlington, officers said.
- June 16, 2017: Authorities said McIntyre fled to New Jersey, where he recorded and released the single “The Race” on SoundCloud as Tay-K. The song made direct reference to his evasion from law enforcement.
- June 26, 2017: The U.S. Marshal’s office announced McIntyre was a “violent fugitive” wanted on capital murder charges, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Details of the case were not made public. Texas law prevents law enforcement from disclosing information involving juveniles accused of crimes. Pepe also identified McIntyre as his attacker from a photo lineup, NBCDFW reported.
- June 30, 2017: McIntyre debuted the music video for “The Race,” featuring scenes of him in front of his wanted poster. The video and song went viral, reaching the 44th spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The same day, officers arrested McIntyre in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
- July 20, 2017: McIntyre was transferred to Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth after a judge ordered him to be held in adult jail.
- June 25, 2018: Lucia Saldivar filed a wrongful death lawsuit against McIntyre. Her lawsuit claimed that McIntyre was the shooter in Mark Anthony Saldivar’s death.
- July 19, 2019: McIntyre was found guilty of murder and aggravated robbery for the fatal 2016 shooting of Walker.
- July 23, 2019: McIntyre was sentenced to 55 years in prison and fined $21,000, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.
- Nov. 15, 2019: McIntyre was indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of Mark Anthony Saldivar, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.
- Nov. 21, 2024: The court set Feb. 7, 2025, as the date of McIntyre’s capital murder trial in Bexar County. Testimony was scheduled to begin on Feb. 10.
- Feb. 3, 2025: A Bexar County judge granted the defense’s request for a delay, pushing jury selection to March 31 and testimony to April 1. The defense argued that a final ballistics report was still pending as evidence.
If convicted of capital murder in his Bexar County trial, McIntyre faces the possibility of life in prison.
