Capital murder trial date set for Texas rapper Tay-K 47 amid music video controversy

SAN ANTONIO – Taymor McIntyre, the rapper known by his stage name Tay-K 47, is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 10, 2025.

McIntyre, who is already serving a 55-year prison sentence for a murder conviction in Tarrant County, now faces capital murder for the 2017 robbery and fatal shooting of Mark Anthony Saldivar.

According to an arrest affidavit, Saldivar was robbed of his camera equipment and fatally shot in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A near North Star Mall. At the time, McIntyre had cut off his GPS monitor and fled while out on bond for Tarrant County case. He was later apprehended in New Jersey.

While on the run, McIntyre released the song “The Race,” which went viral and even landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video, featuring McIntyre posing in front of his own wanted poster, has drawn significant attention to the case. His attorneys have raised concerns about the potential bias of jurors, citing the video’s widespread notoriety.

“The nature of the case involved a music video, and that music video is very famous and well known,” McIntyre’s attorney said. “We may need more than the average jury pool because people are familiar and may have formed an opinion.”

A jury pool of 200 people is expected to be called on Feb. 7, with testimony scheduled to begin on Feb. 10. If convicted, McIntyre would face an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Since being held in the Bexar County Jail, McIntyre has also been charged with three counts of possessing prohibited substances in a correctional facility.

The trial will take place in the 187th District Court.