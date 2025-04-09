Skip to main content
Clear icon
53º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Off-duty Bexar County constable injured in crash involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 35, officials say

Constable taken to hospital in serious condition; highway closed as crews clear scene

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, Traffic, SAPD, Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County constable is in critical condition after a crash along Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning, according to the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

The crash occurred on the highway between O’Connor Road and Crosswinds Way just before 3 a.m.

According to the constable’s office, the constable was working a lane closure due to road construction when his vehicle was struck by an Amazon 18-wheeler, an email from a Precinct 1 chief deputy said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the email said.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the accident were closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The injured deputy constable has been with the office’s support unit for more than 15 years, according to the email.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Alex Gamez headshot

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS