Off-duty Bexar County constable injured in crash involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 35, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County constable is in critical condition after a crash along Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning, according to the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

The crash occurred on the highway between O’Connor Road and Crosswinds Way just before 3 a.m.

According to the constable’s office, the constable was working a lane closure due to road construction when his vehicle was struck by an Amazon 18-wheeler, an email from a Precinct 1 chief deputy said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the email said.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the accident were closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The injured deputy constable has been with the office’s support unit for more than 15 years, according to the email.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.