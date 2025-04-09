Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting, San Antonio Fire Department says

Unclear where shooting took place

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, Crime
One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

A vehicle arrived at Baptist Neighborhood Hospital - Kelly in the 800 block of Cupples Road with three people who had been shot, SAFD said.

Recommended Videos

One person was dead on arrival, SAFD said.

It is unclear where the shooting took place. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Gavin Nesbitt headshot

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS