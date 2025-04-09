1 dead, 2 injured after shooting, San Antonio Fire Department says

One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

A vehicle arrived at Baptist Neighborhood Hospital - Kelly in the 800 block of Cupples Road with three people who had been shot, SAFD said.

One person was dead on arrival, SAFD said.

It is unclear where the shooting took place. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

